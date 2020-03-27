The Best Vegan Rueben Sandwich with Red Cabbage and Sauerkraut

Is it lunchtime yet? Switch up your go-to sandwich for this crispy, buttery and cheesy Rueben and serve it with a side salad, pickle, or a bag of kettle chips. A classic style Ruben is made with corned beef and dairy cheese, but this plant-based version is much healthier and features crunchy red cabbage and sauerkraut: fermented cabbage with a tangy taste. This sandwich can be made in less than 20 minutes and it makes a perfect lunch for the whole family.

Recipe Developer: Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh, @healthyishfood

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Makes: 2 Sandwiches

Why we love it: A Reuben sandwich is a popular classic, you can find them at almost any deli, except they're typically not vegan. We found the best plant-based Rueben that doesn't require much time or kitchen equipment, all you need are 2 skillets and a small bowl.

Make it for: Lunch for your family or bring it in a container to work. Keep the vegan Russian dressing in a separate container if you decide to bring your Reuben on the go, so the sandwich doesn't get soggy while you wait to eat it.

Ingredients 4 slices marble rye bread

2-3 tablespoons vegan butter Earth Balance

Oyster mushrooms

2 slices vegan provolone cheese Daiya

2 slices of vegan American cheese Daiya

1 cup pickled red cabbage or sauerkraut Vegan Russian Dressing 1/3 cup veganaise mayo Vegenaise



1 teaspoon Annie’s Worcestershire sauce Annie's



2 tablespoons ketchup