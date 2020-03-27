The Best Vegan Rueben Sandwich with Red Cabbage and Sauerkraut

Is it lunchtime yet? Switch up your go-to sandwich for this crispy, buttery and cheesy Rueben and serve it with a side salad, pickle, or a bag of kettle chips. A classic style Ruben is made with corned beef and dairy cheese, but this plant-based version is much healthier and features crunchy red cabbage and sauerkraut: fermented cabbage with a tangy taste. This sandwich can be made in less than 20 minutes and it makes a perfect lunch for the whole family.

Recipe Developer: Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh, @healthyishfood

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Makes: 2 Sandwiches

Why we love it: A Reuben sandwich is a popular classic, you can find them at almost any deli, except they're typically not vegan. We found the best plant-based Rueben that doesn't require much time or kitchen equipment, all you need are 2 skillets and a small bowl.

Make it for:  Lunch for your family or bring it in a container to work. Keep the vegan Russian dressing in a separate container if you decide to bring your Reuben on the go, so the sandwich doesn't get soggy while you wait to eat it.

Ingredients

  • 4 slices marble rye bread
  • 2-3 tablespoons vegan butter Earth Balance
  • Oyster mushrooms
  • 2 slices vegan provolone cheese Daiya
  • 2 slices of vegan American cheese Daiya
  • 1 cup pickled red cabbage or sauerkraut

Vegan Russian Dressing

    • 1/3 cup veganaise mayo Vegenaise
    • 1 teaspoon Annie’s Worcestershire sauce Annie's
    • 2 tablespoons ketchup

Instructions

  1. First, you’ll mix together your vegan Russian dressing. In a small bowl add the vegan mayo, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Blend well using a spoon or fork. Set aside.
  2. Gently spray two skillets with cooking spray and place them over medium heat.
  3. Add your oyster mushrooms to one skillet. Cook until the mushrooms get a light brown sear.
  4. While the mushrooms are cooking you will butter all four slices of bread (one side only).
  5. In the second skillet, you’ll add your buttered marble rye. (Buttered side down on the skillet).
    Top 2 of the 4 slices of bread with 2 slices of cheese (one slice of provolone and cheddar per sandwich)
  6. Once the bread is toasted and the cheese begins to melt, remove the bread from the skillet.

Assemble The Sandwiches:

  1. Add a dollop of the vegan Russian dressing to the slice of toast without the cheese.
  2. Add the oyster mushrooms on top of the Russian dressing.
  3. Top the mushroom with the pickled red cabbage or sauerkraut.
  4. Place the slice of bread with the cheese on top! Cut in half and enjoy!
Filed Under: Recipe
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top