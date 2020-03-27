The Best Vegan Rueben Sandwich with Red Cabbage and Sauerkraut
Is it lunchtime yet? Switch up your go-to sandwich for this crispy, buttery and cheesy Rueben and serve it with a side salad, pickle, or a bag of kettle chips. A classic style Ruben is made with corned beef and dairy cheese, but this plant-based version is much healthier and features crunchy red cabbage and sauerkraut: fermented cabbage with a tangy taste. This sandwich can be made in less than 20 minutes and it makes a perfect lunch for the whole family.
Recipe Developer: Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh, @healthyishfood
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 20 Minutes
Makes: 2 Sandwiches
Why we love it: A Reuben sandwich is a popular classic, you can find them at almost any deli, except they're typically not vegan. We found the best plant-based Rueben that doesn't require much time or kitchen equipment, all you need are 2 skillets and a small bowl.
Make it for: Lunch for your family or bring it in a container to work. Keep the vegan Russian dressing in a separate container if you decide to bring your Reuben on the go, so the sandwich doesn't get soggy while you wait to eat it.
Ingredients
- 4 slices marble rye bread
- 2-3 tablespoons vegan butter Earth Balance
- Oyster mushrooms
- 2 slices vegan provolone cheese Daiya
- 2 slices of vegan American cheese Daiya
- 1 cup pickled red cabbage or sauerkraut
Vegan Russian Dressing
- 1/3 cup veganaise mayo Vegenaise
- 1 teaspoon Annie’s Worcestershire sauce Annie's
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
Instructions
- First, you’ll mix together your vegan Russian dressing. In a small bowl add the vegan mayo, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Blend well using a spoon or fork. Set aside.
- Gently spray two skillets with cooking spray and place them over medium heat.
- Add your oyster mushrooms to one skillet. Cook until the mushrooms get a light brown sear.
- While the mushrooms are cooking you will butter all four slices of bread (one side only).
- In the second skillet, you’ll add your buttered marble rye. (Buttered side down on the skillet).
Top 2 of the 4 slices of bread with 2 slices of cheese (one slice of provolone and cheddar per sandwich)
- Once the bread is toasted and the cheese begins to melt, remove the bread from the skillet.
Assemble The Sandwiches:
- Add a dollop of the vegan Russian dressing to the slice of toast without the cheese.
- Add the oyster mushrooms on top of the Russian dressing.
- Top the mushroom with the pickled red cabbage or sauerkraut.
- Place the slice of bread with the cheese on top! Cut in half and enjoy!