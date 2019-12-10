Healthy Pizza? Heck Yes. Make This Vegan Spelt Pizza For Your Next Party
RECIPE OF THE DAY: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019
The Dish: Vegan Spelt Pizza With Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce and Zucchini
FROM: @oatmeal_stories
WHY WE LOVE IT: There are so many different ways to make a pizza but this one is the most unique and made with spelt which is high in fiber.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 90 minutes Cook: 30 minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 11 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A pizza party or a healthier version of your traditional veggie pizza.
SPECIAL NOTE: Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover it with a clean napkin and leave in a warm place for about 90 minutes to rise. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients:
(makes 2 small or one big pizza)
For the dough:
- 2 cups + 1 tbsp fine spelt flour
- 4g dry yeast
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp brown sugar
- 3/4 cup lukewarm water
- 1 tbsp olive oil
The toppings:
- 1 cup tomato passata (plain tomato sauce)
- 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, strained
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder (or 1 small clove of garlic)
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium/large zucchini
- handful of pine nuts
- handful of fresh basil
Method:
- Transfer 2 cups of flour, salt, sugar and yeast into a large mixing bowl. Give it a good stir until well combined.
- In a glass combine the water and olive oil, pour it over the flour and quickly mix using a spoon, then start kneading the dough with your hands. Add a little bit of flour if it sticks too much to your hands. It should be moist, soft and elastic, and you should be able to form a ball of dough.
- Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover it with a clean napkin and leave in a warm place for about 90 minutes to rise. It should double its size.
- After that time, add the remaining tbsp of flour and knead again. Form one big or two smaller pizza bottoms.
- Blend the plain tomato sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, salt and pepper. Distribute the sauce over your pizza bottoms, top it generously with zucchini slices and few basil leaves. Bake in 220C for about 15-20 minutes or until the crust gets slightly brown and crispy on the outside.
- Roast the pine nuts on a dry skillet, sprinkle them over the baked pizza together with few fresh basil leaves and serve immediately.