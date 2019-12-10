Healthy Pizza? Heck Yes. Make This Vegan Spelt Pizza For Your Next Party

RECIPE OF THE DAY: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019

The Dish: Vegan Spelt Pizza With Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce and Zucchini

FROM: @oatmeal_stories

WHY WE LOVE IT: There are so many different ways to make a pizza but this one is the most unique and made with spelt which is high in fiber.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 90 minutes Cook: 30 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 11 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A pizza party or a healthier version of your traditional veggie pizza.

SPECIAL NOTE: Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover it with a clean napkin and leave in a warm place for about 90 minutes to rise. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients:

(makes 2 small or one big pizza)

For the dough:

2 cups + 1 tbsp fine spelt flour

4g dry yeast

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp brown sugar

3/4 cup lukewarm water

1 tbsp olive oil

The toppings:

1 cup tomato passata (plain tomato sauce)

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, strained

1/2 tsp garlic powder (or 1 small clove of garlic)

salt and pepper to taste

1 medium/large zucchini

handful of pine nuts

handful of fresh basil

Method: