Pasta Party! Your Italian Friends Will Go Back For Seconds

RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

THE DISH: One Pot Pasta Puttanesca

FROM: Natalie Penny @natalie.naturally

WHY WE LOVE IT: It only takes 25 minutes to make this delicious masterpiece and under 2 minutes to clean up. This popular Italian dish is full of flavor and is perfect to make for larger groups.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10

MAKE IT FOR: Your hungry family on a busy work night.

SPECIAL NOTE: You will need a large saucepan or casserole pot. All of the ingredients are easy to find and buy-- you may have most of them in your pantry. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

400g Spaghetti

1 kg cherry tomatoes halved

1 cup black olives

4 tbs capers

1 red onion sliced

4 garlic cloves thinly sliced

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Good pinch of salt

Good pinch of dried chilli flakes

Good grind of black pepper

1.5 liters good vegetable stock.

To Serve

Juice ½ lemon

½ cup toasted pine nuts

Bunch fresh basil

Rocket aka arugula

Vegan Parmesan

Instructions

Take a large saucepan or casserole pot, add all the ingredients and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook stirring regularly until the pasta is al dente.

Just before serving take a good handful of the basil leaves and roughly break them and add them to pasta along with the juice of half a lemon. stir to combine.

Serve in large pasta bowls with a spoonful of the sauce, top it with lightly toasted pine nuts, extra basil leaves and vegan parmesan if using.

