Pasta Party! Your Italian Friends Will Go Back For Seconds

RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
THE DISH: One Pot Pasta Puttanesca
FROM: Natalie Penny @natalie.naturally
WHY WE LOVE IT: It only takes 25 minutes to make this delicious masterpiece and under 2 minutes to clean up. This popular Italian dish is full of flavor and is perfect to make for larger groups.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 15 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10
MAKE IT FOR: Your hungry family on a busy work night.
SPECIAL NOTE: You will need a large saucepan or casserole pot. All of the ingredients are easy to find and buy-- you may have most of them in your pantry. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients
400g Spaghetti
1 kg cherry tomatoes halved
1 cup black olives
4 tbs capers
1 red onion sliced
4 garlic cloves thinly sliced
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
Good pinch of salt
Good pinch of dried chilli flakes
Good grind of black pepper
1.5 liters good vegetable stock.
To Serve
Juice ½ lemon
½ cup toasted pine nuts
Bunch fresh basil
Rocket aka arugula
Instructions
Take a large saucepan or casserole pot, add all the ingredients and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook stirring regularly until the pasta is al dente.
Just before serving take a good handful of the basil leaves and roughly break them and add them to pasta along with the juice of half a lemon. stir to combine.
Serve in large pasta bowls with a spoonful of the sauce, top it with lightly toasted pine nuts, extra basil leaves and vegan parmesan if using.
