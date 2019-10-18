Gluten-Free Vanilla Pancakes With a Healthy Twist

What We're Cooking This Weekend

Gluten-Free Vanilla Pancakes with Protein Flax

FROM: @healthylittlevittles, www.healthylittlevittles.com

WHY WE LOVE IT: For when you want a comforting Sunday morning breakfast without feeling like you cheated yourself.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 10 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: Your next brunch party or your pre-workout meal.

SPECIAL NOTE: They taste best right away but you can store them in the fridge and enjoy them the next day! You can buy pure maple syrup here. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

HealthyLittleVittles

Ingredients

1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour

2 tbsp gluten-free, plant-based vanilla protein powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1.5 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp flaxseed meal

pinch salt

1.5 cup oat milk (or other plant-based milk)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

Instructions