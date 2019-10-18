Gluten-Free Vanilla Pancakes With a Healthy Twist
Gluten-Free Vanilla Pancakes with Protein Flax
FROM: @healthylittlevittles, www.healthylittlevittles.com
WHY WE LOVE IT: For when you want a comforting Sunday morning breakfast without feeling like you cheated yourself.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 10 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: Your next brunch party or your pre-workout meal.
SPECIAL NOTE: They taste best right away but you can store them in the fridge and enjoy them the next day!
Ingredients
- 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp gluten-free, plant-based vanilla protein powder
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1.5 tbsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp flaxseed meal
- pinch salt
- 1.5 cup oat milk (or other plant-based milk)
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp coconut oil, melted
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients
- Melt your coconut oil
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry mixture, lightly stir the batter (DON'T OVER MIX!)
- Let the batter rest for about 5 minutes while you warm up your skillet
- Heat your skillet/electric griddle to 300 degrees (medium heat)
** I like to use an electric griddle so I can make my pancakes all at the same time and they are pretty cheap, I recommend investing in one :)
- Spray your griddle/cast iron/skillet with non-stick spray (I use coconut oil spray)
- Using a 1/4 cup measuring cup, place batter on your griddle/ in your skillet and cook over medium-low heat until you start to see bubbles form on the top
- Once the bubbles form and the underside starts to turn golden, flip and cook for an additional couple of minutes. If they are browning too quickly turn down the heat
** don't flatten the pancakes with your spatula
- Serve with plant-based butter and pure maple syrup