Last week, my friend Caitee FaceTimed me live from her kitchen and showed me what she was eating for breakfast, which looked like cereal but was actually a bowl filled with dozens of tiny pancakes. I guess I wasn't up to date on viral videos because she asked, "How have you never heard of pancake cereal?!" and then proceeded to explain that it's the biggest trend on TikTok right now.

After looking into the concept, pancake cereal seemed to be on every social platform and was taking Instagram by storm. This soft "cereal" is made by cooking many miniature-sized pancakes, about the size of a nickel, and placing them in a bowl to look like cereal. It's up to you whether you want to finish the dish by adding maple syrup or plant-based milk or experimenting with a different base.

People normally add oat milk for a creamy consistency or maple syrup for a sweet and sticky traditional taste. This recipe is topped with chocolate so we suggest eating this one with plant-based milk.

The final masterpiece looks adorable on camera and tastes delicious, but you will need at least 45 minutes to cook enough mini pancakes to fill the bowl, and it's totally worth it.

Luckily, one of our favorite recipe developers, Marini Rivers, made a vegan version so we can enjoy pancake cereal like everyone else is on social media. You should really give this recipe a try and get creative with your toppings!

Why we love it: Everyone loves pancakes and this recipe is different and adorable. Although it takes more time to make pancake cereal than regular pancakes, it's exciting to see the bowl fill up! Pancake cereal is great for anyone and an especially fun treat to make for children.

Make it for: Instagram and TikTok of course! Don't forget to post your final results and see if your pancake cereal goes viral.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes