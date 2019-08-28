Why Make Banana Bread When You Can Make Banana Cake?

Try this vegan, gluten-free and refined-sugar-free banana cake by one of our favorite vegan recipe developers, @thatveganswimmer. Follow her on Instagram to find delicious smoothie bowls, plant-based products, and breakfast treats.

@thatveganswimmer on Instagram

Moist, Gluten-Free + Refined Sugar-Free Banana Cake

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 cups oat flour

1.5 cups almond flour

4 mashed bananas

¾ cup coconut flour

¾ cup coconut sugar

⅓ cup water

¼ cup plant-based milk

(optional) 1 packet Wildway Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Instant Hot-Cereal *

1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax meal + 2 tbsp water)

1 tbsp baking soda

1.5 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Notes:

*If you are not using the Wildway Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Instant Hot-Cereal, replace this with 2 more flax eggs (2 tbsp flax meal + 4 tbsp water) and ¼ extra teaspoon of cinnamon.

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Combine oat flour, almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice until uniformly mixed. Set aside. In another bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, water, plant-based milk, apple cider vinegar, coconut sugar, and flax eggs until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into to dry, slowly, and mix until there are no clumps. Pour the batter into a bread pan and place in the oven. Set a timer to bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven when the timer is done and let cool for at least 30 minutes. Enjoy topped with fresh banana and vegan ice cream or plant-based whipped cream.