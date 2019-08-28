Why Make Banana Bread When You Can Make Banana Cake?
Try this vegan, gluten-free and refined-sugar-free banana cake by one of our favorite vegan recipe developers, @thatveganswimmer. Follow her on Instagram to find delicious smoothie bowls, plant-based products, and breakfast treats.
Moist, Gluten-Free + Refined Sugar-Free Banana Cake
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 cups oat flour
- 1.5 cups almond flour
- 4 mashed bananas
- ¾ cup coconut flour
- ¾ cup coconut sugar
- ⅓ cup water
- ¼ cup plant-based milk
- (optional) 1 packet Wildway Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Instant Hot-Cereal*
- 1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax meal + 2 tbsp water)
- 1 tbsp baking soda
- 1.5 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice
Notes:
*If you are not using the Wildway Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Instant Hot-Cereal, replace this with 2 more flax eggs (2 tbsp flax meal + 4 tbsp water) and ¼ extra teaspoon of cinnamon.
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F.
- Combine oat flour, almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice until uniformly mixed. Set aside.
- In another bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, water, plant-based milk, apple cider vinegar, coconut sugar, and flax eggs until combined.
- Pour the wet ingredients into to dry, slowly, and mix until there are no clumps.
- Pour the batter into a bread pan and place in the oven.
- Set a timer to bake for 1 hour.
- Remove from oven when the timer is done and let cool for at least 30 minutes.
- Enjoy topped with fresh banana and vegan ice cream or plant-based whipped cream.