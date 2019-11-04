It’s About Thyme You Make This Vanilla and Almond Sheet Cake

RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

THE DISH: Vanilla and Almond Sheet Cake, With Fresh Peaches and Thyme

FROM: @Natalie.naturally, http://nataliepenny.com/

WHY WE LOVE IT: This light yet moist cake is so simple to make and for seasonal traditions, add spices.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 35 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 18 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: Surprise your friends with a “healthier” and beautiful cake.

SPECIAL NOTE: Just a heads-up, this recipe requires two bowls for mixing. Preheat the oven to 356 °F and buy passion fruit pulp here. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

Wet

1 ½ cup oat milk or alternative

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond extract (optional)

½ cup ground nut oil or coconut oil melted

Dry

1 ½ cups plain flour, plus 3 tbs do not pack the cup tight.

½ cup ground almonds or more flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate soda

½ cup caster sugar or coconut sugar

Pinch of salt

Frosting

150g almond cream cheese

1 ½ cup thick coconut yogurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp. maple syrup to taste.

Topping Suggestions

Sliced peaches and fresh thyme leaves

Mixed berries

Roasted strawberries

Passion fruit pulp

Cake sprinkles

Mango and toasted coconut

Instructions

Pre heat 180°C

Grease a 30x20cm cake tin well with light oil.

In a bowl combine the wet ingredients and set aside.

In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients.

Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry until just combined, being careful not to over mix.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and place in the pre heated oven for 20 minutes. After which time check the cake is ready by inserting a skewer, if it comes out clean it’s done. The cake should be lightly golden on top and come away from the sides. If it’s not done give it another 5 minutes and try again.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool completely.

In the bowl of a free standing mixer or you can whisk by hand. Add the cream cheese and whip until light and smooth, add in the maple syrup and vanilla and whisk again.

Add in the coconut yogurt ½ a cup at a time whilst whisking continuously until fully incorporated. Keep whisking until thick and holds its shape a little, a few minutes will do it.

Empty into a smaller bowl and store in fridge until ready to use.

When you are ready to serve carefully remove the cake from the tin and onto a serving plate, top with the frosting and sliced peaches. Finish with the leaves from a few sprigs of thyme. Or top with your chosen fruits.