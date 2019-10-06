RECIPE OF THE DAY: SATURDAY OCTOBER, 6

THE DISH: Vegan Coconut Curry Bowl

FROM: @barbarafrenchvegan

WHY WE LOVE IT: It's hard to believe this creamy coconut curry is truly vegan, it tastes so decadent. TOTAL TIME: Prep: About 20 minutes TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12 plus water, salt, and pepper MAKE IT FOR: Lunch and dinner, or both! SPECIAL NOTE: The tofu topping is optional, the recipe isn't listed.(If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

- 1 can coconut milk

- 1 can white beans

- 1 packet egg-free noodles

- 1 zucchini

- mushrooms

- 1 cup water

- 1/2 red onion

- 1 clove garlic

- 1 to 2 tbsp curry powder

- salt, pepper, olive oil

Toppings: black and white sesame seeds, coriander, lime, and caramelized tofu. I served my curry with paprika hummus.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Cook egg-free noodles according to directions on the package.

2. In a large pan, sauté onion with garlic in a splash of olive oil. Stir and cook a few minutes.

3. Rinse and cut your vegetables. Add them into the pan, pour coconut milk, water, and curry powder. Stir. Add salt and pepper.

4. Cook until mixture has thickened and vegetables have softened. Add beans and noodles. Stir last time.

5. Dress, decorate, adjust seasoning and serve.

