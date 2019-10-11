Sticky, Fluffy, Gooey: The Vegan Cinnamon Rolls You Need RN

RECIPE OF THE DAY: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

THE DISH: Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: This recipe is the real deal; these cinnamon rolls taste like heaven. 

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 45 Minutes, Cook: 20 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A sweet, gooey and delicious treat to give someone you care about—or make these for your kids' next sleepover party.

SPECIAL NOTE: The dough needs to sit and be covered for 1-2 hours. Additionally, let the rolls sit for 30 minutes after you take them out of the oven. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Rolls:

Filling:

Instructions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together all the dough ingredients: flour, sugar, salt, yeast, vegan butter, and milk.
  2. Knead the mixture until smooth, about 15 minutes by hand. Add more flour as needed to prevent sticking.
  3. Form the dough into a ball and let rise in the bowl for 1-2 hours, covered, until doubled in volume.
  4. While the dough is rising, whisk together the cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl.
  5. Once the dough has risen, punch it down and roll it into a 12” x 15” rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Brush with the 2 tablespoons of vegan butter, then evenly sprinkle on the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
  6. Tightly roll up the dough lengthwise into a log, then cut into 12 equal pieces.
  7. Place the rolls in a greased baking pan (I used a 9” x 12” pan). Cover and let rest for 30 minutes, and preheat your oven to 375 degrees F / 190 degrees C.
  8. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 18-22 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool slightly before serving!
