Sticky, Fluffy, Gooey: The Vegan Cinnamon Rolls You Need RN
RECIPE OF THE DAY: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
THE DISH: Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: This recipe is the real deal; these cinnamon rolls taste like heaven.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 45 Minutes, Cook: 20 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A sweet, gooey and delicious treat to give someone you care about—or make these for your kids' next sleepover party.
SPECIAL NOTE: The dough needs to sit and be covered for 1-2 hours. Additionally, let the rolls sit for 30 minutes after you take them out of the oven. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Rolls:
- 1 ½ cups bread flour
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp sugar (I used coconut sugar)
- 2 ¼ tsp instant or quick-rise yeast
- ¾ tsp sea salt
- 3 tbsp dairy-free butter softened / room temperature
- 1 ¼ cups plant-based milk
Filling:
- ¼ cup coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp dairy-free butter
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, mix together all the dough ingredients: flour, sugar, salt, yeast, vegan butter, and milk.
- Knead the mixture until smooth, about 15 minutes by hand. Add more flour as needed to prevent sticking.
- Form the dough into a ball and let rise in the bowl for 1-2 hours, covered, until doubled in volume.
- While the dough is rising, whisk together the cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl.
- Once the dough has risen, punch it down and roll it into a 12” x 15” rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Brush with the 2 tablespoons of vegan butter, then evenly sprinkle on the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
- Tightly roll up the dough lengthwise into a log, then cut into 12 equal pieces.
- Place the rolls in a greased baking pan (I used a 9” x 12” pan). Cover and let rest for 30 minutes, and preheat your oven to 375 degrees F / 190 degrees C.
- Bake the cinnamon rolls for 18-22 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool slightly before serving!