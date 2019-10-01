We Can’t Stop Making These Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Cups

RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY OCTOBER, 1

FROM: Cleanfoodcrush

WHY WE LOVE IT: It's sort of the perfect dessert that gives you energy and doesn't make you feel disgustedly full. This protein-packed treat is a healthier option when you are craving something sweet.

TOTAL TIME: Make: 11 Minutes, Sit: 1-2 Hours

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4

MAKE IT FOR: A snack, dessert, or a loved one!

SPECIAL NOTE: These treats need at least 1-2 hours to freeze. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here.Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

1 banana sliced into 12 even rounds

1.5 cups dark chocolate chips( cacao) or bars broken into pieces

1 tsp coconut oil

1/4 cup all-natural peanut butter

Also needed: Silicon mini muffin tray

Instructions

Lay a silicone mini muffin tray onto a medium, flat baking sheet. Melt your chocolate in the microwave in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until completely melted, then stir in coconut oil. Alternately, you may use a double broiler method. Add about 1 tsp of melted chocolate to the bottom of each cup and using a silicone brush up the muffin slots to cover the bottom and all the way up to the sides. Freeze for 10 minutes to set. Then, add in a banana slice and top with 1 tsp of peanut butter for each chocolate cup. Freeze that for 10 minutes. Cover the cups completely with remaining melted chocolate. Freeze until set, about 1-2 hours. Keep the chocolate cups frozen until ready to eat, and take them out of the freezer 5 minutes before serving.

