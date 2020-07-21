The Best Vegan Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream Recipe Made With Five Ingredients
In the middle of summer, all we want to eat is refreshing and cold drinks and treats to cool off from the extreme heat. This week in New York, temperatures were above 90 degrees and I found myself repeatedly reaching for the ice coffee and scoops of plant-based ice cream. One of my favorite summer desserts is ice cream, especially chocolate. I call myself a "chocoholic" and always on the lookout for new vegan chocolate recipes. The Beet found a delicious chocolate chunk ice cream recipe that's made with only five ingredients, most of them you probably already have in your pantry and fridge. You will only need 5 minutes to prep this treat but you will need to let it freeze for 6 hours. Plan ahead when you're making this dessert and enjoy every bite in the hot summer sun.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: Ice cream is a summer staple. This recipe is simple to make and only requires 5 plant-based ingredients. Eat this treat all summer long 100% guilt-free.
Make it for: A refreshing dessert and add your favorite toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, or plant-based whipped cream.
Prep Time: 6 hours
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Vegan Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream
Makes 3 cups
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups raw cashews, soaked for at least one hour in hot water
- 1 13.5 oz can full-fat coconut milk, chilled overnight
- 1/4 cup + 2 TBSP pure maple syrup (use less or more depending on the desired sweetness!)
- 2/3 cup raw cacao powder
- 1/2 – 1 cup Hu Kitchen Gems, chopped + more for serving
Instructions
- Drain and rinse the soaked cashews and add to a high-speed blender with the entire contents of one can of coconut milk, maple syrup, and cacao powder.
- Blend on high until very smooth and creamy.
- Stir in the chopped chocolate.
- Pour contents into a freezer-safe pan or container and tap several times to release any air bubble.
- Lay the container flat and freeze for 6-8 hours, stirring every hour with a spoon to lightly churn.
- Once the ice cream is firm and scoop-able, scoop into bowls and top with more Hu Kitchen Gems.
- Store ice cream in the freezer for up to one month. Allow ice cream to soften for 30 minutes prior to serving for the best results.