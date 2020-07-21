In the middle of summer, all we want to eat is refreshing and cold drinks and treats to cool off from the extreme heat. This week in New York, temperatures were above 90 degrees and I found myself repeatedly reaching for the ice coffee and scoops of plant-based ice cream. One of my favorite summer desserts is ice cream, especially chocolate. I call myself a "chocoholic" and always on the lookout for new vegan chocolate recipes. The Beet found a delicious chocolate chunk ice cream recipe that's made with only five ingredients, most of them you probably already have in your pantry and fridge. You will only need 5 minutes to prep this treat but you will need to let it freeze for 6 hours. Plan ahead when you're making this dessert and enjoy every bite in the hot summer sun.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Ice cream is a summer staple. This recipe is simple to make and only requires 5 plant-based ingredients. Eat this treat all summer long 100% guilt-free.

Make it for: A refreshing dessert and add your favorite toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, or plant-based whipped cream.

Prep Time: 6 hours

Cook Time: 5 minutes

@flora_and_vino