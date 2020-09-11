The fall season is just around the corner and we're looking for low-calorie comfort recipes as temperatures drop. Vegan apple pie cinnamon rolls are the perfect breakfast to treat yourself and 'tis the season to enjoy ripe orchard-fresh apples. Right now at your local grocery store or outdoor market, apples are front and center and you can smell the sweet cinnamon cider. The Beet found a delicious, warm, sweet, and vegan cinnamon roll recipe to welcome the new season and treat yourself to a tasty breakfast. Each cinnamon roll is 290 calories with the icing, but if you enjoy the less-sweet side, swap the icing for a drizzle of pure maple syrup or simply enjoy the roll on its own to lower your calorie intake.

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries "Deliciously gooey homemade apple pie cinnamon rolls that are secretly vegan and dairy-free! Full of baked cinnamon apples, these easy cinnamon rolls are the perfect fall breakfast!"

Why we love it: Waking up to the smell of warm cinnamon apple rolls can make your day instantly. This recipe tastes incredible and is a great treat for children, especially kids with allergies since these rolls are vegan.

Make it for: A fall favorite breakfast. Cozy up to a sinful taste of sweet apples and cinnamon with your morning coffee or tea.

Prep Time: 30

Cook Time: 35

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Vegan Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls Recipe Makes 14 rolls Ingredients Cinnamon Roll Dough: 4 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided (plus more for flouring surface)

1 packet activated yeast

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 1/4 cup coconut milk, unsweetened

1/4 cup vegan butter or coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce, room temperature Cinnamon Roll Filling: 2 cups chopped apples (I recommend Gala)

1/4 cup vegan butter, melted

1/3 cup coconut sugar

4 tbsp ground cinnamon Cinnamon Roll Icing: 2 cups powdered sugar

3 tbsp dairy-free milk

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Grease a medium-sized bowl with olive oil or coconut oil, and set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the coconut milk and melted vegan butter or coconut oil together until it reaches 110F- use a food thermometer to accurately measure the temperature. Any cooler or hotter, and the yeast won’t activate properly. Pour the heated mixture into a large bowl, and add in the coconut sugar and 1 tbsp flour. Whisk together, then sprinkle yeast, mix with a spoon lightly, cover, and let activate for 10 minutes in a warm area. When activated, add in the remaining flour, applesauce, and vanilla extract, and knead the dough together. Knead the dough lightly, for 2-4 minutes, then place the dough into the medium bowl greased with olive oil, cover with a cloth or wrap, and place into a warm area to let rise for 1 hour. It should be double in size. If it’s at least 80F outside, you can place the bowl outside, otherwise, you can place it in the oven (which is turned off) and turn on the oven light or start preheating the oven to 350F and place the bowl near or on top of the oven. After an hour, lightly punch down the dough. Lightly flour a clean surface, and place the dough in the middle. Sprinkle a little extra flour on top of the dough and flour the rolling pin. Roll the dough out to be a large rectangle (8 in x 12 in). Lightly brush the dough with melted vegan butter or coconut oil, and add on top the chopped apples. Sprinkle cinnamon and coconut sugar over the dough evenly. Roll the cinnamon rolls length-wise into tight rolls and away from you. Use a piece of flavorless floss or a very sharp and thin knife to slice the roll into 12-14 cinnamon rolls, and place it into an olive or coconut oil-greased dish (any size that you have, you can use a round pan or a square one). Cover again with a clean towel or wrap, and place over or by the oven while the oven preheats to 350F. Let the cinnamon rolls rise for 30 minutes while the oven is preheating. See note for the make-ahead option. Place the cinnamon rolls into the oven and bake for 32-35 minutes, or until golden.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the icing.

To make the dairy-free icing, mix the powdered sugar with the dairy-free milk and vanilla extract. Smear onto cinnamon rolls. Enjoy! If you have any leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container and place them in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat, simply warm them on a baking sheet with parchment paper at 350F for 5-7 minutes.

Nutriton Facts:

Serves 14

Serving Size: 1 roll with icing

Calories Per Serving: 290

% DAILY VALUE

5%Total Fat 4g

Saturated Fat 0.7g

0%Cholesterol 0mg

4%Sodium 89.9mg

22%Total Carbohydrate 59.5g

10%Dietary Fiber 2.8g

Sugars 27.4g

9%Protein 4.5g

9%Vitamin A 78µg

1%Vitamin C 1mg

7%Calcium 84.6mg

12%Iron 2.1mg