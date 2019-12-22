You Won’t Believe These Pancakes Are Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Buckwheat Pancakes

FROM: @oatmeal_stories

WHY WE LOVE IT: Buckwheat is rich in fiber and a "healthier" base for pancakes.

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 5 Minutes Bake: 2-3 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9

MAKE IT FOR: Your friends and family for breakfast.

SPECIAL NOTE: This recipe is easy to make and you can buy all of the ingredients from your local grocery store. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

​ 3/4 cup buckwheat flour

1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tsp of baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla powder

1/2 cup almond milk

1 overripe banana

2 tbsp liquid oil (coconut oil or olive oil for example)

INSTRUCTIONS: