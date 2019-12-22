You Won’t Believe These Pancakes Are Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Buckwheat Pancakes
FROM: @oatmeal_stories
WHY WE LOVE IT: Buckwheat is rich in fiber and a "healthier" base for pancakes.
TOTAL TIME:
Prep: 5 Minutes Bake: 2-3 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9
MAKE IT FOR: Your friends and family for breakfast.
SPECIAL NOTE: This recipe is easy to make and you can buy all of the ingredients from your local grocery store. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
- 1 tbsp coconut sugar
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- 1/2 tsp vanilla powder
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 1 overripe banana
- 2 tbsp liquid oil (coconut oil or olive oil for example)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine the first 4 (dry) ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Put the banana, almond milk and oil in a blender and blend until you get a smooth mixture.
- Pour the mixture in the bowl with dry ingredients and mix everything using a spoon or preferably - a whisk.
- Fry your pancakes on a nonstick skillet (or a regular one greased with some oil) on medium-high heat until golden brown on each side.