The Best Superfood Dessert: Vegan Matcha Cookie Sandwiches
If you love whoopie pies, this recipe is very similar. The cookie sandwich is made with two fluffy matcha cookies and a vegan cream filling. Matcha is a plant-based superfood that promotes weight loss and is a natural energy booster. The superfood contains caffeine so people normally drink matcha lattes in the morning to wake up and feel energized. Click here to learn everything you need to know about matcha.
This vegan matcha cookie sandwich is delicious and only takes 5 minutes to make and 15 minutes to chill in the fridge. They're the perfect treat when you're craving something sweet and light. This recipe makes 20 medium-sized cookies so they're perfect to hand out to your neighbors or give them to a loved one to show that you're thinking about them.
(Note: ingredients are lightly scooped and leveled with a knife. In particular, don't pack the flour and sugar when measuring.)
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Why we love it: Anything matcha tastes amazing! These cookies are the perfect comfort treat. Children especially love these cookies and the bright green coloring. The recipe is simple to follow and will only take you 5 minutes to make.
Make it for: A sweet treat! Save them in your fridge for up to 3 days and enjoy them throughout the week.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Chill Time: 15 minutes
Matcha Cookies
Yields 20 medium cookies
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp matcha powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
Wet Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup olive oil, or other liquid oil
- 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2/3 cup pure cane sugar, or sugar of choice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together all the wet ingredients. Sift in all dry ingredients, then fold with a spatula until combined; do not overmix.
- Cover the bowl and place in the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 375F/190C. Using a cookie scoop or a spoon, scoop out 1-2 tablespoons of dough at a time, and place on lined baking trays.
- Roll each piece into a ball. For flatter cookies, gently flatten the tops and tap the baking trays on the counter.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until slightly browned.
- Filling options: blend 1-2 tablespoons sweetener with one of the following:
-1/2 cup chilled coconut cream, whipped
-1/2 cup raw cashews, soaked for 3+ hours and blended
-1/2 cup thick dairy-free yogurt
- Fill the cookies as desired and enjoy!