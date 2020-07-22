The Best Superfood Dessert: Vegan Matcha Cookie Sandwiches

If you love whoopie pies, this recipe is very similar. The cookie sandwich is made with two fluffy matcha cookies and a vegan cream filling. Matcha is a plant-based superfood that promotes weight loss and is a natural energy booster. The superfood contains caffeine so people normally drink matcha lattes in the morning to wake up and feel energized. Click here to learn everything you need to know about matcha.

This vegan matcha cookie sandwich is delicious and only takes 5 minutes to make and 15 minutes to chill in the fridge. They're the perfect treat when you're craving something sweet and light. This recipe makes 20 medium-sized cookies so they're perfect to hand out to your neighbors or give them to a loved one to show that you're thinking about them.

(Note: ingredients are lightly scooped and leveled with a knife. In particular, don't pack the flour and sugar when measuring.)

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: Anything matcha tastes amazing! These cookies are the perfect comfort treat. Children especially love these cookies and the bright green coloring. The recipe is simple to follow and will only take you 5 minutes to make.

Make it for: A sweet treat! Save them in your fridge for up to 3 days and enjoy them throughout the week.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Chill Time: 15 minutes