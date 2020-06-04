The Best Summer Treat: Watermelon Freezer Pops
There's nothing better than cooling off with a popsicle in the summertime, especially a frozen treat made with real fruit. Instead of reaching for the storebought popsicles that are full of artificial coloring, loads of sugar, and corn syrup, take five minutes to make your own! These watermelon freezer pops require only three simple ingredients--watermelon, lime and agave. If you want an adult pop, add your favorite tequila or vodka to the mix and let them freeze for about 45 minutes to an hour.
Recipe Developer: Lillian, @sunnysidespoon
Why we love it: Watermelon is an essential fruit of summer and there's nothing more refreshing than enjoying a popsicle. If you don't love watermelon, try using peaches, lemon, orange, mango, or any of your favorite citrus fruits.
Make it for: A healthy treat in the summertime. Everyone loves this recipe, especially children.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Freeze Time: 45 minutes- 1 hour
Watermelon Freezer Pops
Makes 4 pops
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh blended watermelon
- 2 tbs fresh lime juice
- 2 tbs of a sweetener of your choice (we used agave)
Instructions
- Blend the watermelon, lime, sugar in a Vitamix.
- Pour the liquid into a popsicle mold.
- Place in the freezer for 45 minutes to 1 hour.