The Best Summer Treat: Watermelon Freezer Pops

There's nothing better than cooling off with a popsicle in the summertime, especially a frozen treat made with real fruit. Instead of reaching for the storebought popsicles that are full of artificial coloring, loads of sugar, and corn syrup, take five minutes to make your own! These watermelon freezer pops require only three simple ingredients--watermelon, lime and agave. If you want an adult pop, add your favorite tequila or vodka to the mix and let them freeze for about 45 minutes to an hour.

Recipe Developer: Lillian, @sunnysidespoon

Why we love it: Watermelon is an essential fruit of summer and there's nothing more refreshing than enjoying a popsicle. If you don't love watermelon, try using peaches, lemon, orange, mango, or any of your favorite citrus fruits.

Make it for: A healthy treat in the summertime. Everyone loves this recipe, especially children.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Freeze Time: 45 minutes- 1 hour