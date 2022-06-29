The Fourth of July weekend kicks off tonight, the start of four days and nights of cocktails, BBQs, pool parties, and ... hangovers. Blend this magical hangover cure smoothie full of antioxidants and one amino acid is proven to detox your body and get you back in action, fast.

What Goes into your Magical Hangover Cure Smoothie and Why It Works

1. Spinach, Cauliflower & Avocado

Three important ingredients give this smoothie its magical powers: Spinach, cauliflower, and avocado. Each of these foods contains a special amino acid called glutathione that acts as an antioxidant and helps the body detoxify by flushing out chemicals and toxins that the body sends to the liver, but once that filter gets clogged, full, and can't move the poisons out fast enough, glutathione helps create new liver cells and speed up the filtering process, according to a study published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine.

Because glutathione has powerful overarching antioxidant properties, it also helps the body fight oxidative stress and neutralizes the damaging free radicals that cause aging on a cellular level, and can even lead to the growth of certain cancers. This important amino acid and antioxidant can help support overall health by boosting our immune system. A handover is an assault on the body. Think of glutathione as Seal Team Six.

2. Banana

Bananas help fight your hangover in several ways. First, they are high in potassium, a mineral that is also an electrolyte that works to lower sodium and inflammation in the body. If you've ever woken up with a leg cramp, it means your cells are "locked" and not exchanging fuel and oxygen the way they should be, which is likely due to your body being low in one electrolyte or another, usually potassium, and once you eat a banana and have a glass of water to rehydrate, the cells open and close their membranes and the electric circuitry goes back to normal.

A banana also works to add a smooth texture and a delicious sweet flavor to your smoothie. Don't skip this ingredient.

3. Watermelon

When you cut up a few slices of watermelon, or about a cup, and add it to the smoothie it brings a boost of hydration thanks to its high water content. The fruit also contains a nutrient called L-citrulline linked to increased blood flow, according to a study by The Psychological Study. Watermelon is also high in lycopene, which gives it that rich color and is a powerful antioxidant (also in tomatoes) that helps the body fight free radicals and counteract cell damage.

4. Oats

When you add oats you are doing more than just improving the texture of your smoothie (though when you're hungover that can be a big bonus). Oats are a whole grain that shifts your gut microbiome back to being healthy, which can help boost mood and energy. Oats may prevent anxiety, fatigue, low blood pressure, the hangover-related symptoms.

5. Blueberries

Blueberries contain powerful antioxidants that help our bodies fight inflammation, a side effect of being hungover.The exact compound in blueberries that pack a powerful punch are called flavonoids. One group of flavonoids in particular, anthocyanins, is the potent antioxidant that gives blueberries their health superpowers.

6. Coconut water

Coconut water will give your smoothie a hydrating boost because it's naturally isotonic which means it gets absorbs faster than non-isotonic fluids. It's also packed with potassium and magnesium, two minerals that get lost when the body gets dehydrated.

Add these ingredients to your blender and if it's too thick, simple add ice or more coconut water, depending on how creamy you like your smoothie. Enjoy!

The Magical Hangover Cure Smoothie

Customize serving size (makes 2 to 3 per blender)

Ingredients

Bananas

Watermelon

Spinach

Cauliflower

Avocado

Oats

Blueberries

Coconut Water

Instructions

Add ingredients based on serving size Blend, pulsing to mix everything thoroughly, and drink

For more great recipes go to The Beet's 1,000 recipe library and check out our smoothies.