The Best Savory and Sweet Treat: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles
Calling all chocolate lovers! If you love the rich, smooth, melty core of Lindt truffles, then you will love this recipe. These dark chocolate sea salt truffles are the sweetest and savoriest combination of rich chocolate and sea salt. Make these small bites in less than 10 minutes and let them cool in the fridge for about an hour.
I enjoy snacking on these chocolate bites throughout the day when a sweet craving hits. From time to time, I will switch up the kind of nut butter I use, but I find that peanut butter mixed with chocolate tastes the best in my opinion. I also enjoy cashew butter, almond butter (although it doesn't hold as well), sun butter, and hazelnut butter (similar to Nutella). Either way, you'll love this recipe, and so will your loved ones.
Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria
Why we love it: What's not to love about dark chocolate? The taste is delicious and dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and generally contains less sugar than most milk chocolates. If the chocolate taste isn't rich enough for your liking, try adding cacao powder to the mix.
Make it for: Dessert or a snack. Wrap them together and give them as a gift to your neighbors or best friends.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Chill Time: 1 hour
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles
Makes 11 truffles
Ingredients
- 2 cups @hukitchen gems, melted
- 1/2 cup coconut cream
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1/2 cup nut butter (I use peanut butter)
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- Topping: 1/2 cup Hu Kitchen gems, melted
Instructions
- In a small pot combine the chocolate, coconut oil, and coconut cream until fully melted.
- Take off the heat and add the coconut sugar, nut butter, vanilla, and sea salt.
- Place the mixture in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
- Using a small cookie scoop or a spoon, roll the mixture into a ball and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Note, this can get a bit messy.
- Once you are finished, place the truffles in the fridge to chill for another 15-30 minutes while you prepare the melted chocolate coating.
- Melt 1/2 cup Hu Gems in the microwave in 30-second increments until fully melted.
- Take the truffles out of the fridge and dip them into the melted chocolate, and place back on the parchment-lined sheet. Sprinkle each with a little sea salt.
- Once completed, store these truffles in the fridge in an airtight container and ENJOY.