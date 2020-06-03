Calling all chocolate lovers! If you love the rich, smooth, melty core of Lindt truffles, then you will love this recipe. These dark chocolate sea salt truffles are the sweetest and savoriest combination of rich chocolate and sea salt. Make these small bites in less than 10 minutes and let them cool in the fridge for about an hour.

I enjoy snacking on these chocolate bites throughout the day when a sweet craving hits. From time to time, I will switch up the kind of nut butter I use, but I find that peanut butter mixed with chocolate tastes the best in my opinion. I also enjoy cashew butter, almond butter (although it doesn't hold as well), sun butter, and hazelnut butter (similar to Nutella). Either way, you'll love this recipe, and so will your loved ones.

Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria

Why we love it: What's not to love about dark chocolate? The taste is delicious and dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and generally contains less sugar than most milk chocolates. If the chocolate taste isn't rich enough for your liking, try adding cacao powder to the mix.

Make it for: Dessert or a snack. Wrap them together and give them as a gift to your neighbors or best friends.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Chill Time: 1 hour