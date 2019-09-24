Perfect For Fall Season: Roasted Acorn Squash + Pear Arugula Salad
FROM: @healthylittlevittles, healthylittlevittles.com
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s the perfect salad for the fall season, it’s sweet and comforting.
TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9 plus water, olive oil, and salt.
MAKE IT FOR: Your neighbor as a healthy way to say happy fall!
SPECIAL NOTE: Eat this salad the same day you make it or separate the vegetables and dressing from the lettuce and save it overnight, or else the salad will get soggy easily.
Ingredients:
- 5 oz arugula
- 3 pears
- 1 medium-large acorn squash
- 1 cup quinoa (uncooked)
- 1 15 oz can cannellini beans
- 1/2-1 cup vegan parmesan cheese (I used Violife)
- salt + pepper
- olive oil
- creamy maple tahini dressing (below)
Creamy Maple Tahini Dressing
- 2/3 cup tahini
- 1/2 cup dairy-free yogurt (I used Silk plain yogurt)
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 cup water
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook your quinoa according to package directions, then remove from heat to let it cool slightly before adding it to the salad
- Preheat your oven to 425 degrees
- Slice your acorn squash into 1.5-inch pieces (I sliced mine into rings), then place onto a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt + pepper and roast in the oven for about 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through
**NOTE: You will peel off the skin after roasting
- Slice your pears and place on a separate baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and also sprinkle lightly with salt + pepper. When you have 10 minutes left on the acorn squash, place the pear in the oven and roast for about 10-15 minutes flipping halfway through
- Make your dressing by blending all the dressing ingredients together, adding more water if needed
- Drain and rinse your cannellini beans
- When your acorn squash is done roasting, remove from the oven and let it cool slightly. Once your squash is cool enough to handle, peel off the skin, and dice
- Remove your pear from the oven and you can either leave as is, or dice into smaller pieces
- Place your arugula into a large bowl, then add the quinoa, beans, acorn squash, and pear. Toss with dressing well and then top with parmesan cheese
**NOTE: best enjoyed the same day