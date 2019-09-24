Perfect For Fall Season: Roasted Acorn Squash + Pear Arugula Salad

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Roasted Acorn Squash + Pear Arugula Salad

FROM: @healthylittlevittles, healthylittlevittles.com

@healthylittlevittles

WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s the perfect salad for the fall season, it’s sweet and comforting.

TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9 plus water, olive oil, and salt.

MAKE IT FOR: Your neighbor as a healthy way to say happy fall!

SPECIAL NOTE: Eat this salad the same day you make it or separate the vegetables and dressing from the lettuce and save it overnight, or else the salad will get soggy easily.

Ingredients:

5 oz arugula

3 pears

1 medium-large acorn squash

1 cup quinoa (uncooked)

1 15 oz can cannellini beans

1/2-1 cup vegan parmesan cheese (I used Violife)

salt + pepper

olive oil

creamy maple tahini dressing (below)

Creamy Maple Tahini Dressing

2/3 cup tahini

1/2 cup dairy-free yogurt (I used Silk plain yogurt)

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 cup water

INSTRUCTIONS: