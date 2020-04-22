On Instagram, one of our followers on The Beet asked us if we could post more oil-free recipes, so what better way to start than a healthy version of oil-free brownies. These vegan brownies are made with real ingredients like nut butter and fruit and do not include any oil products, making this recipe entirely vegan as well as oil-free. These brownies only take 5 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook. Pull them out of the oven and let them sit for about 10 minutes before enjoying. Ensure sure they're cooked to perfection by sticking a toothpick in the center; if you get any gooey batter on the pick, they need a few more minutes to bake.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 25 Minutes

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Servings: 9 squares

Why we love it: This recipe is easy to make and is a 'healthier' version of a traditionally calorie-dense desert. The brownies taste delcious on their own and can be dressed up with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream for a brownie sundae.

Make it for: A sweet dessert to enjoy with a glass of plant-based milk or cup of coffee.

The Best Oil-Free and Vegan Brownies Made with Plant-Based Protein

Ingredients 2 mashed ripe banana

1/2 cup applesauce 120g

1/4 cup nut/seed butter 64g

1/4 cup maple syrup 60g, or liquid sweetener of choice

1/2 cup cocoa powder 50g

1/2 cup flour 60g, use GF if needed

1 serving chocolate protein powder 30g, vegan

1/2 tsp baking soda

Pinch sea salt