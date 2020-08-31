Chocolate and almond butter is one of the tastiest combinations of rich, creamy flavors. Normally, chocolate is high in carbohydrates, (17g) but this recipe is keto-friendly and calls for 100% dark chocolate chips which have fewer carbs and calories-- the perfect treat for anyone who enjoys a guilt-free dessert.

Almond butter cups are simple to make and can be stored in the fridge for up to a week and enjoyed as a small treat when you have a sweet craving. This recipe calls for three ingredients including sea salt, so it's easy to make with children or in a pinch when you're short on time. Double the recipe and make an entire batch to give away to a neighbor or friend. There's no better way to show someone you're thinking of them!

Message for The Recipe Developer: These almond butter cups are delicious and coated with dark chocolate so when you bite into the cup creamy almond butter pours out.

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: When you're in the mood for a sweet treat or on-the-go snack and want to feel satisfied and not guilty, these almond butter cups are the way to go. They taste delicious and are so simple to make.

Make it for: Dessert or a quick snack. Put them in your kid's lunch boxes and they will love this sweet treat at school.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

@flora_and_vino