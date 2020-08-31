The Best Keto Vegan Almond Butter Cups Recipe
Chocolate and almond butter is one of the tastiest combinations of rich, creamy flavors. Normally, chocolate is high in carbohydrates, (17g) but this recipe is keto-friendly and calls for 100% dark chocolate chips which have fewer carbs and calories-- the perfect treat for anyone who enjoys a guilt-free dessert.
Almond butter cups are simple to make and can be stored in the fridge for up to a week and enjoyed as a small treat when you have a sweet craving. This recipe calls for three ingredients including sea salt, so it's easy to make with children or in a pinch when you're short on time. Double the recipe and make an entire batch to give away to a neighbor or friend. There's no better way to show someone you're thinking of them!
Message for The Recipe Developer: These almond butter cups are delicious and coated with dark chocolate so when you bite into the cup creamy almond butter pours out.
Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries
Why we love it: When you're in the mood for a sweet treat or on-the-go snack and want to feel satisfied and not guilty, these almond butter cups are the way to go. They taste delicious and are so simple to make.
Make it for: Dessert or a quick snack. Put them in your kid's lunch boxes and they will love this sweet treat at school.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Keto and Vegan Almond Butter Cups
Makes 12 cups
Ingredients
- 2 cups 100% dark chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup almond butter, or coconut butter or Sunbutter if nut-free
- Sea salt
Instructions
- Line a 12-tin mini cupcake tin with mini cupcake liners.
- Melt the chocolate either via stovetop or in the microwave until smooth. If using the microwave, heat the chocolate for 30 seconds, stir, then heat for another 15 seconds and then stir until completely melted.
- Spoon about 1 tsp of chocolate into each cup, pushing the chocolate up the sides of the cupcake liners to create a little bowl.
- Place the cupcake tin into the freezer to set the chocolate for 10 minutes.
- Remove the tin from the freezer and spoon about 1/2 tsp of almond butter into the middle of each cup. Place the cupcake tin back into the freezer for 10 minutes to set.
- Remove the tin once more from the freezer, and top with the remaining chocolate. If you need to heat the chocolate again, you can microwave it for 10-15 seconds, being careful not to burn the chocolate.
- Place the cupcake tin back into the freezer to set for 5 minutes.
- Top with optional sea salt and enjoy!