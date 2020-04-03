The Best Gluten-Free Banana Bread Everyone’s Making Right Now

You're likely seeing countless banana bread recipes as you scroll through your Instagram feed these days. It seems like the whole world is baking the same exact thing right now (we're happy you're home)! So, I filtered through all of the many best banana bread recipes and found this particular recipe that's made with the healthiest ingredients out of all of them. In fact, this bread is vegan, gluten-free, and made with all-natural sugars. Personally, I think it tastes much better when made with real ingredients since it doesn't sit heavy in your stomach all day long. I indulged in this banana bread this morning and still managed to go for a run afterward and felt great, so I'm passing it on to you!

Recipe Developer: Magda, @oatmealstories

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Bake Time: 35-40 Minutes

Total Time: 50 Minutes

Serves: 6-8 Slices

Why we love it: Sometimes banana bread takes too much time to make and you feel sluggish after one slice. Well, this banana bread is light and a healthier option than the recipes you see on your Instagram feed. Enjoy this bread minutes after it's made to get a warm and crispy end piece that will melt in your mouth, literally--this bread is soft and moist.

Make it for: A healthier version than traditional banana bread. Enjoy a slice with a hot cup of coffee in the morning and save a piece to snack on later in the day.

Ingredients 3 medium or 2 large ripe bananas (about 275g without skin)

1/4 cup unsweetened plant milk

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

30ml agave or maple syrup

1 tsp natural vanilla extract

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup of wholemeal spelled flour/GF flour

1/4 cup of almond flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

pinch of sea salt

1 tsp cinnamon