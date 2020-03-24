The Best Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Coffee Cake Banana Bread

Is there anything better than cake for breakfast? Or waking up to the smell of cinnamon baking in the oven? This gluten-free banana bread has a swirl of cinnamon streusel and is the perfect treat to sip alongside your morning cup of coffee or tea. This recipe makes 12 slices so you can treat your whole family and their friends.

This bread also makes a great evening snack for those times you're craving a sweet fix before you go to bed. Warm-up a slice in the microwave or oven and crumble the bread on top of vanilla dairy-free ice cream. You definitely deserve a slice or two.

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 50 Minutes

Total Time:1 Hour and 5 Minutes

Makes: 12 Slices

Why we love it: You will love the taste of this banana bread if you like cinnamon, it taste like nothing I've had before. It's the perfect sweet breakfast with the fluffiness of the banana bread and swirl of a soft cinnamon streusel, you will be going back for seconds.

Alternatives: Don't like cinnamon? Skip over that part and just follow the banana bread recipe.

Make it for: Breakfast for your family and serve it with a cup of coffee or tea.

Ingredients For the Cinnamon Swirl 1/4 cup cane sugar or coconut sugar

1 tbsp gluten-free baking flour all-purpose For the Banana Bread 3 overly ripe bananas, mashed

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1/2 cup almond milk, room temperature

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup packed brown sugar or coconut sugar

2 cups gluten-free baking flour all-purpose

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt For the Streusel 1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup gluten-free baking flour all-purpose

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup vegan butter soft For the Glaze 1 cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp almond milk