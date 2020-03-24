The Best Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Coffee Cake Banana Bread
Is there anything better than cake for breakfast? Or waking up to the smell of cinnamon baking in the oven? This gluten-free banana bread has a swirl of cinnamon streusel and is the perfect treat to sip alongside your morning cup of coffee or tea. This recipe makes 12 slices so you can treat your whole family and their friends.
This bread also makes a great evening snack for those times you're craving a sweet fix before you go to bed. Warm-up a slice in the microwave or oven and crumble the bread on top of vanilla dairy-free ice cream. You definitely deserve a slice or two.
Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 50 Minutes
Total Time:1 Hour and 5 Minutes
Makes: 12 Slices
Why we love it: You will love the taste of this banana bread if you like cinnamon, it taste like nothing I've had before. It's the perfect sweet breakfast with the fluffiness of the banana bread and swirl of a soft cinnamon streusel, you will be going back for seconds.
Alternatives: Don't like cinnamon? Skip over that part and just follow the banana bread recipe.
Make it for: Breakfast for your family and serve it with a cup of coffee or tea.
Ingredients
For the Cinnamon Swirl
- 1/4 cup cane sugar or coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp gluten-free baking flour all-purpose
For the Banana Bread
- 3 overly ripe bananas, mashed
- 1/3 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1/2 cup almond milk, room temperature
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup packed brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 2 cups gluten-free baking flour all-purpose
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
For the Streusel
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup gluten-free baking flour all-purpose
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 cup vegan butter soft
For the Glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp almond milk
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and prepare a loaf pan with non-stick spray and parchment paper for easy removal and then set it aside.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the banana mash, coconut oil, milk, eggs, vanilla, and brown sugar until smooth and well blended. In another bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir until no dry spots remain and transfer half of the batter to the prepared pan. Set the rest aside.
- In a bowl, stir together the cinnamon swirl ingredients until combined. Sprinkle the cinnamon swirl mixture over the batter in the pan and then cover with the remaining batter. Set aside while you prepare the streusel.
- Place the streusel ingredients into a bowl and use a fork to mash them together until crumbles form. Sprinkle the crumbles over the top of the banana bread and bake for 45-55 minutes and toothpick comes out clean.
- Let the banana bread cool for 15 minutes before stirring together the glaze ingredients and drizzling over the banana bread and serve.