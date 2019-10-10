The Best Cookie Dough to Eat Raw, and Which One Won Our Taste Test

When baking growing up, we would dip a finger into the batter, think of it as a treat to lick the bowl or spatula, and never think twice about it. Half the reason to bake cookies in the first place was to eat the raw dough. When it became a minor public health crisis to sample batter containing raw eggs (thanks to concern about salmonella poisoning), we ignored the warnings and kept on licking the bowl. (In our defense, in all those years, no one we knew ever got sick!)

Enter vegan cookie dough, gives us guilt-free permission to taste the dough without any fears or ramifications. The Beet and the sake of eating plant-based or vegan, these doughs add the benefit of enjoying a favorite treat without animal or dairy products in the mix.

We tried Capello’s first, which was cutely packaged in a dough log, ready to slice and place on the cookie sheet for baking. We then tried Eat Pastry, in a red plastic tub-shaped something like a margarine container, not quite as cute, but easy to scoop out and ultimately—delightfully legit.

Getty Images

There is no such thing as bad cookie dough, but in our super un-scientific taste test, Eat Pastry won by a mile. The comments were along the lines of “this is so real I wouldn’t know the difference!” and “I think I need to try it just one more time.”

Capello’s got high marks for the vegan dark chocolate chips, and the sturdier consistency, which held up to our taster’s desire to pick at it in small nuggets. But they all mentioned that it had a strong coconut taste and was very salty, both of which netted out as negatives in the end.

1. Eat Pastry

We gave Eat Pastry 4 out of 5 beets. It only fell down for the fact that it was slightly too smooth and not stiff enough. But we would have jumped on it again if we had the chance.

2. Cappello's

We gave the Cappello’s a 2.5 out of 5 beets because the lingering aftertaste of coconut felt a little too strong after a third nibble. But no one complained too much about having to do this taste test and in either case, the hungry treat seekers in our lives would appreciate both.

3. Sweet Loren’s

One of the better gluten-free and vegan edible cookie doughs. The ingredients in this cookie dough are clean, simple and sustainably sourced. Sweet Loren's can be found in two flavors: chocolate chunk and birthday cake. The Chocolate Chunk flavor is one of the best gluten-free cookie doughs available. In comparison to regular cookies, many of our testers didn't think the taste and texture resembled real cookie dough. The dough tasted healthy rather than a sweet treat.