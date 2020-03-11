No-Bake Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylitlevittles
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 10 Minutes
Makes: 12 dough balls
Why we love it: This recipe has 7 ingredients and only takes 10 minutes to make. There's no baking involved, so you don't need to worry about preheating the oven and waiting around for the final product. Anyway, who doesn't love to eat cookie dough? You can call this dessert healthy, because it's made with chickpeas, a great source of vegan protein, and it's naturally sweetened with maple syrup. If you have leftovers, store them in the fridge, these dough balls call for a tasty snack.
Alternatives: Add apple sauce or maple syrup if you want more sweetness. Either way, the natural sugars from each make these cookie doughs a lot healthier than regular cookies.
Health Benefits: Cookie dough is usually high in sugar and this recipe uses natural sugars, so there are no added sugars. In addition, these cookies are high in protein, 1 can of chickpeas has 2.4 grams of protein. This time you can indulge, don't be afraid to eat more than 3!
Make it for: We recommend using mini chocolate chips and serving these to your kids with a glass of plant-based milk! Enjoy these right away, no need to bake them!
Ingredients
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 3 tbsp maple syrup, (feel free to add more if you like sweeter cookie dough)
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 4 tbsp almond flour
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
Instructions
1. Drain your chickpeas and lay them out on a paper towel and pat dry
2. Remove all the skins from each chickpea and place the de-skinned chickpea in your food processor/blender
3. Add all other ingredients minus the chocolate chips to the food processor/blender
4. Blend until smooth and a dough forms (adding more flour if needed)
5. Scoop all of the cookie dough into a medium bowl and fold in the chocolate chips