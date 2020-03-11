No-Bake Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylitlevittles

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Makes: 12 dough balls

Why we love it: This recipe has 7 ingredients and only takes 10 minutes to make. There's no baking involved, so you don't need to worry about preheating the oven and waiting around for the final product. Anyway, who doesn't love to eat cookie dough? You can call this dessert healthy, because it's made with chickpeas, a great source of vegan protein, and it's naturally sweetened with maple syrup. If you have leftovers, store them in the fridge, these dough balls call for a tasty snack.

Alternatives: Add apple sauce or maple syrup if you want more sweetness. Either way, the natural sugars from each make these cookie doughs a lot healthier than regular cookies.

Health Benefits: Cookie dough is usually high in sugar and this recipe uses natural sugars, so there are no added sugars. In addition, these cookies are high in protein, 1 can of chickpeas has 2.4 grams of protein. This time you can indulge, don't be afraid to eat more than 3!

Make it for: We recommend using mini chocolate chips and serving these to your kids with a glass of plant-based milk! Enjoy these right away, no need to bake them!

Ingredients 1 can chickpeas

1/4 cup tahini

3 tbsp maple syrup, (feel free to add more if you like sweeter cookie dough)

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

4 tbsp almond flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup chocolate chips