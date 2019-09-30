Sushi, But Make It Vegan: Shiitake, Kale and Plum Nori Rolls

RECIPE OF THE DAY: FRIDAY OCTOBER, 4

THE DISH: Vegan Shiitake Kale and Plum Sushi

FROM: Gina @healthylittlevittles

WHY WE LOVE IT: We don't have to ask for avocado rolls anymore! This perfectly sweet and savory roll makes a beautiful spread to share as hors d'oeuvres at your party.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 20 minutes, Cook: 20 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 14 and some ingredients are optional

MAKE IT FOR: Lunch and dinner, or both!

SPECIAL NOTE: You can buy nori at Whole Foods, Target, and Amazon. Rookie mistake, but make sure you get STICKY SUSHI rice, buy it here.

(If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

5 nori sheets

4-6 servings sushi rice (Calrose rice works well, cooked according to package directions)

5 oz Tuscan kale (I used Nature's Greens)

marinated shiitake mushrooms (recipe below)

3 plums (1 for the sushi and 2 for the plum sauce)

plum dipping sauce (recipe below)

sesame seeds for garnishing (opt)

FOR THE MARINATED SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS:

5 oz shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce/tamari/liquid aminos

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

FOR THE PLUM DIPPING SAUCE:

2 large plums, diced

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tbsp minced garlic

1/4 cup liquid aminos

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (opt)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Start by marinating your mushrooms. You can do this ahead of time and keep in your fridge until you're ready to make your sushi!

Place the shiitake mushrooms in a medium bowl and add all the marinade ingredients. Stir to combine well and coat all the mushrooms. Cover and store in your fridge until ready to roll your sushi

Next, make your plum sauce. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add all ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to medium and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender/food processor and blend until smooth. Place in a covered container and chill in the freezer to chill fast or fridge if you make it ahead of time

When you're ready to make your sushi, make the rice according to package directions. I make 6 servings worth of rice ** NOTE: I have found warm, sticky rice works the best for rolling. Place the rice in the freezer to cool down if it is still too hot to touch. I also have a bowl of water to keep my fingers wet while rolling to make it easier (since the rice is so sticky)

While your rice is cooking, saute your kale in a large skillet with 1-2 tbsp olive oil until it becomes soft. Set aside

Slice your plum into thin strips

Roll your sushi with a strip of shiitake, a strip of kale, and strip of plum following this video:

**NOTE: Don't overstuff your rolls or they will be very hard to roll

Slice your sushi into 1-inch pieces, making sure you use a sharp knife (as seen in the video)

Garnish with sesame seeds and serve with plum dipping sauce. Store leftover dipping sauce in the fridge for next time!

Check out the recipe here.