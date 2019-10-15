Plant-Based Mac and Cheese That’s As Good As the Real Thing

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Creamy Almond Mac n’ Cheese

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: We're always looking for a healthy twist on our favorite comfort foods. This recipe is easy to follow and makes enough to have leftovers for the week.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 Minutes, Cook: 15 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A comforting dinner for your friends' get-together or for your kids' school lunch.

SPECIAL NOTE: Miso paste is a Japanese seasoning made of fermented soybeans with a distinct umami flavor. Sometimes it’s called soybean paste—you can find it in the refrigerated section at most health food stores including Whole Foods. Bonus: It's a probiotic food!

(If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Dairy-Free

Ingredients

Instructions