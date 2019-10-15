Plant-Based Mac and Cheese That’s As Good As the Real Thing
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Creamy Almond Mac n’ Cheese
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: We're always looking for a healthy twist on our favorite comfort foods. This recipe is easy to follow and makes enough to have leftovers for the week.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 Minutes, Cook: 15 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A comforting dinner for your friends' get-together or for your kids' school lunch.
SPECIAL NOTE: Miso paste is a Japanese seasoning made of fermented soybeans with a distinct umami flavor. Sometimes it’s called soybean paste—you can find it in the refrigerated section at most health food stores including Whole Foods. Bonus: It's a probiotic food!
(If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients
- 8 oz dry pasta of choice
- 1-2 medium potatoes peeled; about 250g
- 1/2 onion about 100g
- 1 large carrot peeled; about 100g
- 1/3 cup almonds toasted
- 1/3 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons miso paste
- 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt or to taste
Instructions
- Cook your pasta according to package instructions; drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, chop the potato, onion, and carrot into small pieces; place into a pot and cover with water. Boil the veggies for 8-9 minutes, until fork-tender.
- Drain the veggies and add to a blender along with all the remaining ingredients.
- Blend until smooth and creamy, adding more seasoning if desired. (The sauce should be salty as it will be mixed with pasta.)
- Toss the sauce with the pasta until combined, then serve warm.