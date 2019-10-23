This Recipe is Un-beet-able: Nutritious Pizza Your Kids Will Love

RECIPE OF THE DAY: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

THE DISH: Beet Hummus Pizza

FROM: @healthylittlevittles, www.healthylittlevittles.com

WHY WE LOVE IT: This pizza is unlike any other, it will make you feel great even if you eat the entire pie by yourself. The pizza crust in un-beet-able and made with beet powder which is a fun ingredient to explore with in all your recipes--it's a healthy and nutritious flour alternative.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Cook: 20 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13 plus ice cubes

MAKE IT FOR: A healthy dinner option and one your kids will love!

SPECIAL NOTE: You can buy beet powder on Amazon, at Whole Foods, or any local health food market including GNC. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

Beet Hummus

1 can (15 oz)chickpeas/garbanzo beans, drained

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup tahini

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp beet powder (I used Love Beets beet powder)

8 small ice cubes

Pizza: Y our favorite pizza crust

2 tsp beet powder (to add into the crust)

arugula

1/2 cup green peas, thawed

1 small red onion, cut into slivers

1 ripe avocado

6.5 oz pre-cooked baby beets (about 6 baby beets), sliced (I used Love Beets)

1/3 cup toasted pine nuts

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Prepare your pizza crust according to package directions and add 2 teaspoons of beet powder, mix it until well combined. Allow time to let it rise if needed Make your beet hummus by placing all hummus ingredients in your food processor/blender and blend until smooth. Set aside Roll/spread out your crust on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake your pizza crust for about 7-10 minutes (this will vary per crust but you generally want to pre-bake it before adding the toppings) Remove from oven and spread the hummus over top as you would sauce, then top with sliced onions and beets Return to the oven to bake an additional 15-18 minutes Meanwhile, add your peas (if frozen) into a glass measuring cup (or bowl) and cover with water. Microwave for 2 minutes, drain and set aside Toast your pine nuts over medium-high heat in a dry skillet, tossing frequently until they turn golden brown. Be careful, they burn quickly Slice your avocado Remove the pizza from the oven and top it with the peas, arugula, avocado, and toasted pine nuts. Slice and serve.

For the full recipe, click here.