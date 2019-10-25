The Best and Healthiest Breakfast Muffins to Eat On The Go

THE DISH: Apple Oatmeal Breakfast Muffins (Vegan + Gluten-free)

FROM: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: These vegan and gluten-free muffins are an easy grab and go breakfast or snack. With only 10 ingredients, this recipe is quick and easy to make. They are healthy, delicious and make a good treat to give to your co-workers.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes + Overnight, Cook: 25 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10

MAKE IT FOR: Early morning munch or an afternoon delight.

SPECIAL NOTE: All of the ingredients are easy to find and buy-- you may have most of them in your pantry. You need to soak the ingredients in a bowl overnight, so start planning the day before! (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)