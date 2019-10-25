The Best and Healthiest Breakfast Muffins to Eat On The Go
RECIPE OF THE DAY: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
THE DISH: Apple Oatmeal Breakfast Muffins (Vegan + Gluten-free)
FROM: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca
WHY WE LOVE IT: These vegan and gluten-free muffins are an easy grab and go breakfast or snack. With only 10 ingredients, this recipe is quick and easy to make. They are healthy, delicious and make a good treat to give to your co-workers.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes + Overnight, Cook: 25 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 10
MAKE IT FOR: Early morning munch or an afternoon delight.
SPECIAL NOTE: All of the ingredients are easy to find and buy-- you may have most of them in your pantry. You need to soak the ingredients in a bowl overnight, so start planning the day before! (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
- 2 1/2 cup (300g) gluten-free large flake oats
- 1 tbsp (12g) chia seeds
- 1 1/2 cup (300 ml) almond milk
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) pure maple syrup
- 2tbsp (30 ml) coconut oilmelted,
- 1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract
- 1tsp cinnamon
- 1tsp baking powder
- 1/4tsp salt
- 1/2 cup (110g) gala apple, grated(approx. 1 apple)
- Combine oats and chia in a large bowl. Add milk, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon, baking powder and salt. Mix to combine. Cover bowl and place in the fridge to soak overnight. (Or for at least 2 hours)
- Preheat oven to 375F/190C. Add grated apple to muffin mixture and stir to combine. Lightly coat muffin tray with coconut oil and scoop muffin mixture into cups.
- Bake muffins until golden and fluffy, approx. 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack
For the full recipe, click here.