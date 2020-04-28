The Best and ‘Fluffiest’ Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Everyone Will Love
The smell of cinnamon baking in the oven early in the morning is one of the best ways to start your day. These fluffy treats are the perfect breakfast to sip along with your coffee. Truthfully, you can enjoy cinnamon rolls at any time during the day. Enjoy them as an afternoon snack with a cup of tea, or after dinner with a scoop of dairy-free vanilla or chocolate ice cream. This recipe makes 11 rolls so everyone in your home can indulge together. Add more icing on the top if you wish! This recipe was created by the talented plant-based chef Natalie Penny, also known as @natatlie.naturally.
Prep: 10 minutes + 1 hour to let the dough rise
Bake: 15-20 minutes
Why we love it: Cinnamon rolls are a crowd-pleaser especially when we need a warm, comforting treat. This recipe is easy to make and tastes delicious!
Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a dessert. Add your favorite toppings like ice cream or hot fudge for a cinnamon roll sundae.
Serves 11 people
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients
Dough
- 1 1/2 cups of flour plus extra for dusting
- 1/2 cups of coconut sugar/soft brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1.4 tsp sachet of dried yeast
- 1/4 cups of vegan butter melted
- Pinch salt
- 1 cup of oat or almond milk
Filling
- ½ tsp mixed spice
- 1 ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cups of coconut sugar
- 1/4 cups of vegan butter
- 1 cup juicy raisins
Glaze
- 2-3tbs maple syrup
- 1 cup icing sugar
- 2 tbsp. oat or almond milk
Instructions
- Combine all the dough ingredients in the bowl of an electric mixer if using. Combine with a wooden spoon to form a sticky dough.
- With the dough attached knead the dough for about 10mins, until it firms up and if you take a small lump and lightly stretch it, you should see the light through the dough. Alternatively, knead by hand.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly dusted surface and shape into a ball, place in a lightly dusted bowl and cover with cling film or tea towel and set aside somewhere warm for 1 hour or until the dough has doubled in size.
- In the meantime combine all the ingredients for the filling in a small pan and gently heat until the butter has melted and all is combined and raisins coated. Set aside.
- Line a baking tray with parchment, or if making around you can lightly grease or line a round ovenproof baking dish.
- Once the dough is ready remove from the bowl and place on a lightly dusted surface, roll into a large rectangle shape about 1cm thick.
- Spread the filling evenly over the dough and roll them up into a log from the long side. Cut off the two ends to tidy it up but still cook them, they are a bonus for the chef.
- Cut into 11 and shape into a Christmas, 4 on the bottom, then 3, then 2 then 1, and 1 for the trunk. Leaving about 2-3cm between each one as they will expand during the final rest.
- Cover in cling film or a clean kitchen towel and allow to prove again for another hour somewhere warm.
- With 15 minutes left of proving to preheat the oven to 356°F/180°C.
- Once they have had they're final prove, place into the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes until golden and fluffy.
- Remove from the oven and whilst still hot brush with 2-3 tbsp. maple syrup. Set aside to cool.
Mix together the icing sugar and milk until smooth.
- Once the buns have cooled to down a little drizzle with the glaze.