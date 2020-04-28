The Best and ‘Fluffiest’ Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Everyone Will Love

The smell of cinnamon baking in the oven early in the morning is one of the best ways to start your day. These fluffy treats are the perfect breakfast to sip along with your coffee. Truthfully, you can enjoy cinnamon rolls at any time during the day. Enjoy them as an afternoon snack with a cup of tea, or after dinner with a scoop of dairy-free vanilla or chocolate ice cream. This recipe makes 11 rolls so everyone in your home can indulge together. Add more icing on the top if you wish! This recipe was created by the talented plant-based chef Natalie Penny, also known as @natatlie.naturally.

Prep: 10 minutes + 1 hour to let the dough rise

Bake: 15-20 minutes

Why we love it: Cinnamon rolls are a crowd-pleaser especially when we need a warm, comforting treat. This recipe is easy to make and tastes delicious!

Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a dessert. Add your favorite toppings like ice cream or hot fudge for a cinnamon roll sundae.

Serves 11 people