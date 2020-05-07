How to Diet Like Adele: The Sirtfood Diet Allows Red Wine and Dark Chocolate

When Adele posts a picture of herself on her 32nd birthday, down 100 pounds, it's a show stopper. We all marvel at the body transformation and while we absolutely love and adore Adele at any size, when you're sitting at home with your hand in a bag of chips for 7 weeks, something like this is downright motivating.

Here, for all who want to try it, is the diet that reportedly got Adele to her new fighting trim. Even if you only want to lose 10 pounds, or like me, the 15 I gained during this "working from home" phase (which I call working from next to the fridge phase), then try the Sirtfood diet.

By the way, many stars have tried the Sirtfood Diet, including Pippa Middleton, Lorraine Pascale, the Food Network chef, Jodi Kidd the model, Sir Ben Ainslie, and a boxer named David Haye.

What it is:

Sirtfoods are mostly plant-based and high in antioxidants that help trick your body into burning fat at a higher rate. It's called Sirt because it includes eating foods that are high in sirtuin activators, defined as seven proteins found in the body that regulate metabolism, inflammation, and the longevity of cells. Developed by two British Nutritionists, Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, the foods are supposed to activate your body's "skinny gene" to burn fat faster. They wrote a book that is the "official" guide: The Official Sirtfood Diet.

Why it works:

Sirt foods help signal the body that it should rev up your metabolism and increase muscle mass while you burn fat. Also known as superfoods, the top 20 sirtfoods include the list below. Note that everyone gets excited about the wine and chocolate but your body is actually consistently eating more fiber, more antioxidants, and nutrient-dense foods.

What you can eat:

Kale

Red wine

Strawberries

Onions

Garlic

Soy

Parsley

Extra virgin olive oil

Dark chocolate (85% cocoa)

Matcha green tea

Buckwheat

Turmeric

Walnuts

Arugula (rocket)

Bird’s eye chili (peppers)

Lovage (herb)

Medjool dates

Red chicory

Blueberries

Capers

Coffee

How to Start:

Week 1. on the Sirtfood diet means you limit your calorie intake to 1,000 calories a day and drink three Sirtfood green juices throughout the day. the ingredients of a Sirtfood green juice are: Kale, arugula, parsley, celery, including the leaves, half a green apple, the juice of half of a lemon, and matcha green tea (we like. You can have it over ice or add water but don't add plant-based milk or other ingredients not on the list above.

Getty Images

Week 2. You should increase calories to 1,500 a day and only drink two of the Sirtfood Juices a day, plus have two sirtfood meals each day. Continue on this pattern until you have lost the healthy amount of weight that your body needs to feel your best.

The healthy slow and steady weight loss will add up. If you lose 2 to 3 pounds a week that means you'll have lost 15 pounds in five weeks. Keep in mind that Adele didn't shrink overnight. Her weight loss was evident back in late 2019 so if you have more than a small amount to lose, just tell yourself that consistency is the key, in order to sustain it over time.