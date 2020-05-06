We love Adele at every size, age and life stage. Yesterday for her 32nd birthday, she posted her birthday Instagram photo to say thank you for all the "birthday love" and told her 35 million followers that she wanted to "thank all the first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives."

That's Adele every day of her life, always being considerate and gracious. But what was shocking to her fans about the post was her physical transformation. This was the first pic that she posted where her body can clearly be seen since losing about 100 pounds on a mostly plant-based diet, called Sirtfood Diet. The Beet first reported on this transformation when photos surfaced last December while Adele was celebrating the holidays with friends.

The Sirtfood diet is a plant-based diet high in antioxidants which is supposed to rev metabolism and turn on the body's stress-fighting longevity genes. The founders call it the "Skinny Gene" diet since it is designed to "mimic fasting and exercise." Her estimated weight loss was about 100 pounds, or 8 stones (a stone is 14 pounds).

Along with "happy birthday" wishes, on the Instagram post, her celebrity friends and fans went into quick action to comment:

Model Chrissy Teigen wrote: "I mean are you kidding me?"

Then a fan wrote: "I need this kind of transformation."

Adele's weight loss first caught attention last December, and again at Beyoncé and Jay Z's Oscar 2020 party where she posed for pictures in a leopard print dress and looked cal her former size. A friend was quoted in the Sun as saying, "There’s a lot to do with her weight loss that has really changed her life, but it’s so much more than that. ...She’s had a lot of issues with confidence, self-esteem and a constant fear of being judged."

The anonymous source continues: "She’s starting to feel proud of who she is and what she’s achieved. She doesn’t give a toss about hiding anymore. She’s a happy girl and she’s embracing life – big time.”

A source told People magazine that in order to lose the weight last winter, Adele ate a diet of 1,000 calories a day and drank one cup of green juice a day. She was reported to have followed the Sirt Diet, which allows red wine and dark chocolate on the road to losing weight.

Adele has always been beautiful and her fans have always loved her. The transformation is shocking nonetheless.

Happy BIrthday, Adele. You were always beautiful and a Goddess, as far as we're concerned! If you're happy, we're happy!