Orlando, Florida is a popular tourist destination for its theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studio. It also happens to be one of the best cities to be plant-based in, as not only do a lot of the local eateries have a lot of vegan options, but there’s also a lot of vegan or vegetarian-only places to dine. We’ve rounded up our eight favorite spots in the city that will satisfy all your plant cravings.

1. Dharma Fine Vittles, 2603 E South Street

Plant Yourself: Located in Orlando’s Milk District, Market On South is a shared market space and is the current home of Dharma Fine Vittles. It’s a quaint eatery with both indoor and outdoor dining – perfect when there’s sunny weather. Dharma Fine Vittles is the only restaurant serving delicious plant-based Southern fare, which means it can get busy very quickly. Make sure to get there early to secure a great spot and avoid a long line!

Be sure to: Grab any one of their mouthwatering sandwiches! One of their most popular meals at their Orlando location is the Florida Fried Green Tomato Sandwich, which is crispy, deep-fried green tomatoes, garlicky kale, and a smoked eggplant remoulade between two slices of warm Texas toast. We’re also a huge fan of their Dharma Fried Chicken (DFC) Bowl which includes the crispiest, most tender fried chicken with rosemary mashed taters, sweet corn, and their creamy mac n’ cheese.

Leave room for: A scrumptious side! For sides, you absolutely cannot go wrong with their Cheesy Homies – cheezy fried potatoes covered in a creamy hot sauce and topped with scallions. Their tater salad is also out of this world – it’s creamy potato salad with vegan mayo, dijon mustard, and soft potato cubes. Sometimes, they have one-time specials (as advertised on their IG: @DharmaFineVittles) that you surely don’t want to miss out on!

2. V’s Diner, 5601 Edgewater Drirve

Calling All: Comfort food lovers! This burger joint will not cease to impress. It has a myriad of American comfort meals, such as burgers, sandwiches, and chili. It’s located in A Sound Garden with both indoor and outdoor seating – a perfect place for a date night or meet up with friends.

Must-Try: The classic V’s Burger. This delicacy will satisfy taste buds, for both vegans and non-vegans alike. This burger of paradise has a house-made seitan patty, melted Follow Your Heart American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, and scratch-made V’s sauce all between a toasted, oven-baked bun. They also rotate their weekly specials so be on the lookout (via their Instagram @VsVeganDiner) for what they plan to cook next!

Don’t Miss: The vegan chili. This warm stew is packed with flavor and filled with good-for-you ingredients. Pair it with an order of french fries for a crunchy side that makes the perfect accompaniment. If you’re not a huge fry fan, they have an immaculate caesar salad with dairy-free cheese and a creamy caesar dressing that’s too good to miss.

3. Veggie Garden, 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 11

Calling All: Vietnamese food lovers! This is the best destination to get plant-based Vietnamese food. They have a variety of soups and rolls, all without meat or seafood. This quaint eatery has some indoor and outdoor seating, but make sure to get there early (especially on weekends) to grab a sweet spot.

Be Sure to: Try one of their Phở dishes! Phở is a noodle soup served with fresh bean sprouts, basil, lemon, lettuce, mint, cilantro, and scallions. We love their Bún Riêu – tofu flower soup – that has fresh tomatoes, fried tofu, and tofu flower.

Order for a Crowd: The appetizing rolls. If you love crunchy jicama, get some orders of Bò Bía – summer rolls – with carrot, jicama, tofu, lettuce, and peanut sauce. They also have a stellar chả Giò – Spring Rolls – with tofu, shredded vegetables, mung bean, and plum sauce.

4. Leguminati , 2401 Curry Ford Road

Plant Yourself: Leguminati is located at the iconic Hourglass Social House, a perfect date night or happy hour spot. It’s catered to everyone – whether you’re coming here for a study sesh or an outing with your family. It can get a bit noisy and crowded with all the fans, so definitely be sure to stop by early to secure yourself a spot.

Must-Try: One of the crunchwraps! If you’re craving a protein-rich, saucy wrap, look no further because Leguminati has it all. One of our favorites is the Cali Crunch. It has vegan chicken, crispy rice paper bacon, spicy sriracha, crunchy tostada, creamy guacamole, tomato, red onion, and spinach – with their house-made vegan ranch in a flour tortilla.

Don’t Miss: The Crunch Mac wrap – your taste buds will thank you later. Grab a crunch wrap to eat at the restaurant and then one for the road! Their Crunch Mac wrap contains seasoned vegan beef crumbles, mac and cheese, tostada, vegan sour cream, diced tomatoes, and lettuce in a flour tortilla.

5. The Earthy Kitchen, 9318 E Colonial Drive A9

Calling all: Puerto-Rican cuisine lovers! The Earthy Kitchen offers home-style Puerto Rican, plant-based fare that will not disappoint. This eatery cooks each meal with lots of love and high-quality, fresh ingredients. They incorporate a lot of seasonal vegetables from local farms in the area.

Order to Share: The tostones for your party. Think crispy, fried plantains with a salty, savory taste. If you have a sweet tooth, grab some orders of their sweet plantains that are deliciously sauteed in sugar. Your party will not get enough of these!

Leave Room for: One of the luscious sandwiches. The Earthy Kitchen is famous for its jackfruit pork, which is jackfruit cooked just like pulled pork. We’re a huge fan of their Pernil sandwich with roasted jackfruit pork, onion, peppers, and dairy-free mozzarella cheese.

6. Woodlands Indian Cuisine, 6040 Orange Blossom Trail

Calling All: Indian food lovers! Woodlands Indian Cuisine is a popular neighborhood eatery for plant-based South Indian dishes. From hot, steamed idlis to fresh dosas, this place serves a myriad of dishes that will be sure to please your palate.

Order to Share: The mixed vegetable pakoras and mango juice. If you’re a fan of veggies, you’ll instantly fall in love with vegetable pakoras as they are crisp potato, onion, and chili fritters. Getting too much heat? Cool down with fresh, sweet mango juice.

Don’t Miss: The chana batura. This dish is out of this world – think fluffy bread along with a side of spicy yet creamy chickpea curry. If you prefer a vegetable-based curry, try their poori sagoo which comes with smashed potato, onion, and green pea curry.

7. Loving Hut, 2101 E Colonial Drive

Plant Yourself: Loving Hut, the largest vegan restaurant chain in the world, holds a very special place in vegans’ hearts. This restaurant is a family-favorite because there is something for every member of the family to relish. They have limited indoor seating, so come in early before the lunch or dinner rush begins.

Order to Share: The Loving Basket for everyone in your party. These make the perfect snacks for family game nights or an outdoor picnic. Their Loving Basket includes golden soy protein, tempura green beans, tempura king oyster mushrooms, golden vegetable-based protein, tempura sweet potatoes, and a side of Asian-inspired coleslaw with a side of dipping sauce.

Don’t Miss: The tofu spicy cha cha! If you love the heat, you’re going to love this one. It’s sauteed tofu with red bell peppers, green bell peppers, celery, onions, crushed red pepper, and cilantro. They also have a stellar sizzling eggplant with eggplant, tofu, mushroom sauce, onions, jalapeno, and cilantro that will melt in your mouth.

8. Erin McKenna’s Bakery, 1642 E Buena Vista Drive B

Calling All: Dessert fans! Erin McKenna’s bakery is truly a magical place as all of the baked goods are plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, and refined-sugar-free. Located in Disney Springs, this bakery is a popular destination for vegans and non-vegans alike.

Be Sure to: Grab one of their heavenly donuts. Their donuts are seriously a crowd-pleaser and make a fabulous sweet treat. They currently offer a variety of yummy flavors such as cinnamon sugar, cookies, and cream, coffee crunch, vanilla-dipped, chocolate-dipped, and Samoa.

Leave Room for: Ice cream and cookies. On a hot Florida day, you cannot go wrong with some chilled vegan ice cream. Their ice cream is super creamy and makes the perfect accompaniment to any cookie. Cookie flavors vary from the classic chocolate-chip to a delightful sugar, but regardless of what flavor you choose, it will surely satisfy your sweet tooth.