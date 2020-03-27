Do you feel like you spend too much time cooking and not enough time eating? If yes, it should be the other way around. With an Instant Pot, you can make meals in under 10 minutes and it requires no work. If you haven't used one of these before, they will make your kitchen life so much easier. And we've got the best vegan recipes to make use of the gadget.

Instant pots are a 6-in-1 appliance and take away the hassle of having to use different pots and pans for one meal. It replaces the duty of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and yogurt baker, sautee/browning pan, and a warming pot. You can throw almost anything in one of these pots and walk away, watch a movie, do laundry, and come back to a warm cooked meal.

They also have a setting where you can "delay" the time it takes to cook your favorite meals. I use the delay setting to make oatmeal. By the time I wake up, all I have to do is take the steel-cut oats out of the pot, top it with fresh fruit, and enjoy my breakfast. It's worth the investment and will save you time and money. You can make almost any meal using an instant pot and I've given you a list of recipes that are easy to make in by some of the best plant-based recipe developers.

The Best Vegan Instant Pot Recipes

1. Moroccan Chickpea Tagine by @abiteofkindness This flavorful dish is inspired by Northern Africa using Moroccan spices and herbs. It has a hint of sweetness and bitterness with the tasty combination of the savory sauce and sweet lemon finish. What is a tagine? "Traditional Tagine is a clay cooking vessel that has a base that is wider than it is tall, and a cone-shaped top. Together, the two pieces make a kind of clay oven. Then placed on an open fire for cooking. It’s probably always more fun and authentic to use a traditional Tagine to cook with. But you can also use your Instant Pot to create this recipe. Although, it will never be the real thing." This recipe serves 4 people and is easy to make so if you're a beginner, don't let the long ingredients list turn you away. Scroll down for the ingredients and instructions. Ingredients 2 tbsp Olive oil

1 Large onion

1 Large carrot

1 Sweet potato

3 Cloves of garlic

1 tbsp Fresh ginger

2 tsp Cumin powder

1 tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Paprika powder

1 tsp Cinnamon

500 ml or 2 1/4 cups vegetable broth

2 Cans of chickpeas

1 Can of chopped tomatoes (400ml)

3 tbsp Tomato paste

2 tsp Agave syrup

100 g Dried dates

Juice from 1/2 lemon

A handful of fresh parsley and coriander

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Chop the onion, garlic, ginger, and carrot finely. Chop the sweet potato into bite-sized cubes Set your Instant pot to saute and add the oil, onion, garlic, ginger, and carrots and sauté until starting to soften. Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Add the sweet potato and rinsed and drained chickpeas. Add cumin, turmeric, paprika and cinnamon and coat all the vegetables and chickpeas. Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, agave and vegetable broth. Chop the dates and add to the Instant Pot. Add salt and pepper to taste. Close the Instant pot and set to pressure cook for 15 minutes. Allow the Instant pot to release pressure for 10 minutes before opening then add lemon juice and fresh herbs. Serve with couscous and chermoula.

2. Vegan Jambalaya by @veganrunnereats Jambalaya is full of flavor. I had my first taste of vegan jambalaya not too long ago in New Orleans. The traditional style is made with non-plant-based proteins like sausage, meats, or shrimp. This recipe is made with Italian Beyond sausage for extra flavor but you can also use the regular Beyond flavor because all the spices are strong enough.This dish is a comfort food crowd pleaser! Here are a few notes from the recipe developer: "I usually use white basmati rice with great results. I like the flavor and texture of the spicy hot Italian Beyond sausages in this recipe, but feel free to use a different brand of spicy vegan sausage if you'd like. However, I can't guarantee that sausages from other brands will have the right texture when cooked in the Instant Pot. For a fake meat-free/gluten-free version, omit the sausage completely, or add 1 can of drained and rinsed canned chickpeas or kidney beans." Ingredients 1 medium onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced

3 ribs celery, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cup long-grain white rice, unrinsed

1 15 oz can small diced tomatoes, drained

1-2 Tbsp salt-free Cajun seasoning

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 Hot Italian Beyond Sausages

3 cups vegetable broth or water, plus more for sautéing the vegetables

Salt, black pepper to taste

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley Instructions Press the Saute button of your Instant Pot. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water or vegetable broth. Cook the Beyond Sausage before cutting it and adding it to the pot. Do this in the instant pot on saute function. Once the liquid starts bubbling, add diced onions, bell pepper, celery, and minced garlic. Saute until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes, stirring to prevent sticking and adding more liquid if needed. Add unrinsed white long-grain rice, mix it into the vegetables, allowing the rice to toast slightly for about 1 minute. Meanwhile, cut the Beyond Sausages lengthwise, then chop them into 1/4 inch-thick half-moons. Add drained canned tomatoes, Cajun seasoning (start with the smaller amount if your seasoning brand is very spicy), smoked paprika, chopped hot Italian Beyond Sausages, vegetable broth or water, and salt and pepper. Press the Cancel button on your Instant Pot. Lock the lid in place, making sure that the vent lever is set to pressure. Press the Manual button and set the timer for 4 minutes. Once the time is up and your Instant Pot beeps, do the 10-minute natural release: let the timer reach 10 minutes, then press Cancel and carefully turn the pressure knob to release steam - be careful not to burn yourself when the steam starts coming out! Remove the lid, fluff up the rice and adjust the seasoning if needed. Mix in fresh parsley. Enjoy!

3. Cashew Yogurt by @ahsustainablelife This cashew yogurt is delicious and healthy and has the same texture as Greek yogurt. The recipe is easy to follow and makes a perfect breakfast. You can store it in your refrigerator for up to a week and make yogurt parfaits for breakfast. Add fresh berries like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and a drizzle of agave for sweetness. Here is a note from the recipe developer, "I've been experimenting a lot this past couple of days, as I've been wanting to make really thick and tangy yogurt on my own. I don't like purchasing yogurt too much since there's a lot of plastic waste. Yes, the containers can be recycled to a certain degree, but that's not the end goal for me. I want to simply reduce my impact." Ingredients 1 cup raw cashews

1 cup of filtered water

1 probiotic capsule or 2 tbsp yogurt starter (from a previously made/bought plain non-dairy yogurt)

Optional: 1 tsp agave and 1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Boil cashews for 5-10 minutes on the stove. Strain them in a colander and rinse with cold water. Transfer to a high-speed blender and pour in the filtered water. Blend on high until super smooth. Strain in a fine-mesh sieve to make sure there are no lumps. Sprinkle on the powder from the probiotic capsules or the yogurt starter. Mix thoroughly and transfer into mason jars (this amount fits nicely in 5 4-oz jars). Pour water into your IP's inner pot to come up to about 1 inch. Arrange the jars (without the lids) in one layer, put on the Instant Pot lid & turn the valve to sealing position. Press the Yogurt button and set it for about 8 hours if you desire it to be slightly sweet and about 9 or 10 hours if you want it to be super tangy. Transfer to the fridge once the yogurt has reached the desired taste and texture. Let cool until you want to eat. This should last at least 1 week or more in the fridge.

4. Healthy Steel Cut Oats by @veganrunnereats Breakfast is served using your instant pot! Start your day off with a healthy bowl of oatmeal topped with cinnamon and fresh fruit (if you like). This recipe will become your go-to way of making oatmeal in the morning, and it's great if you don't have a lot of time to prepare breakfast before work. This recipe takes 2 minutes to prepare and needs about 10 minutes to cook. Here's a message from the recipe developer, "This easy recipe for Instant Pot steel cut oatmeal yields delicious and healthy steel cut oats that are dairy-free, soy-free, oil-free, made with no added sugar, and call for only 3 ingredients! This healthy vegan oatmeal can be pressure cooked in 2 ways - a quicker and slower method explained below, both with minimal hands-on time. For gluten-free steel-cut oatmeal use certified gluten-free oats". Ingredients 1 cup steel-cut oats*

3 cups non-dairy milk (I use almond)**

Pinch salt Instructions Quicker Cooking Method (15-17 min total): Add all ingredients into the bowl of your pressure cooker. Lock the lid, make sure the vent is closed. Press Manual; set the timer for 10 minutes. Once the pressure builds up, let the timer count back from 10 to 0. After it reaches 0 and your Instant Pot beeps, press cancel and does a quick release opening method: carefully turn the pressure knob to a Venting position, and allow the steam to escape. After the metal pin on the lid drops, carefully open the lid. Stir the oatmeal, taste for seasoning. To serve, enjoy your oatmeal plain, or top with your favorite toppings - banana slices, berries, nuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, etc. Slower Cooking Method (up to 30 min in total): Add all ingredients into the bowl of your pressure cooker. Lock the lid, make sure the vent is closed. Press Manual; set the timer for 3 minutes. Once the pressure builds up, let the timer count back from 3 to 0. After it reaches 0 and your Instant Pot beeps, do a natural release opening method: allow the pressure to come down on its own until the metal pin on top of the lid drops. This can take up to 25 minutes. Once the metal pin drops, carefully open the lid. Stir the oatmeal, taste for seasoning. To serve, enjoy your oatmeal plain, or top with your favorite toppings - banana slices, berries, nuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, etc.

5. Family Style Lentil Lasagna by @abiteofkindness This lasagna is healthier than the traditional style and tastes fresh. Lentil lasagna is full of vegan protein and topped with creamy vegan cheese. This recipe is perfect to make if you're cooking for a family or a larger party. These lentils are melt in your mouth and the cheesy topping is the perfect finish to this dish. This recipe calls for many of your stored pantry essentials like spices, lentils, and powders which makes it much more flavorful. Lentils are high in vegan protein and add a nice texture to this meal. Serve it with a side salad or fresh roasted vegetables. Scroll down for everything you will need to make this healthy and plant-based dinner. Ingredients Green lentils 1 cup green lentils

2 cups of water

1 Vegetable bouillon powder Lasagna filling 2 tbsp oil

1 onion

2 medium carrots

300 g mushrooms

2 cloves of garlic

2 cans of chopped tomatoes

300 ml tomato passata

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup red lentils

1 tsp paprika powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp Italian garlic blend

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp chili powder

2 tsp Italian herbs

salt and pepper to taste Gluten-free bechamel sauce 2 tbsp oil

3 tbsp Bobs red mill 1-to-1 baking flour

2 cups unsweetened soya milk

½ cup shredded vegan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste Other 12 sheets of gluten-free lasagna sheets

2 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional) Instructions Green lentils in the Instant Pot Making Instant Pot lentils is one of the easier things you can make in your Instant Pot. Start by washing and rinsing the lentils. Pour into the Instant Pot, add 2 cups of water and 1 tbsp of vegetable bouillon powder. Set the Instant Pot to pressure cook for 10 minutes. Once the cooking time is over, allow the Instant Pot to naturally release the pressure. That takes about 10 minutes or so. Green lentils are pretty versatile, so if you want to use them in a salad or wrap, cook them for about 6-8 minutes in the Instant Pot (Manual/Pressure Cook setting, at high pressure) to keep them whole and on the firmer side. If you want them a little softer, 10 minutes is a perfect time. Making the lasagna Chop the vegetables finely. Heat oil in the Instant Pot and sauté the onions, carrots, mushrooms and garlic cloves for a few minutes or until softened. Add chopped tomatoes, passata, tomato paste, herbs, and spices. Stir until well combined.

Add the red and green lentils and combine them well. Close the instant pot and set to pressure cook for 10 minutes. Vegan and gluten-free bechamel sauce Heat 2 tbsp of oil on a casserole. Add the flour and stir well. Gradually add the soya milk and stir it well. Add 1/2 bag of vegan grated mozzarella cheese and 2 tbsp of nutritional yeast if preferred. Assembling In a deep baking pan put the first layer of lentil lasagna sauce. Add a layer of gluten-free lasagna sheets Followed by a layer of bechamel sauce For the final layers add a layer of bechamel sauce and sprinkle the rest of the vegan mozzarella cheese on top and bake for 30 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the lasagna sheets have softened.

6. Vegan Spinach Dal by @ahsustainablelife Indian food is easy to make vegan and spinach dal is one of my favorite go-to's to order when I'm dining at an Indian restaurant. This recipe calls for Indian spices that you can buy at your local grocery store but we recommend going to an Indian specialty grocery store and stocking up. Serve this dish with naan, a soft flatbread, and dip it into the mix. Use up your pantry essentials like spices, rice, and powders to make this flavorful dal. The recipe developer wants you to save your wilted spinach or kale leaves for this dish for better texture and taste, "Do you start off the week buying a huge bunch of spinach or kale with the hopes of having salads every day, and then toward the end of the week, you are left with limp, wilted leaves? Don't throw them away (use your discretion - as long as they don't smell off-putting) make this dal instead!" Ingredients 1 cup toor dal (yellow lentils)

1 large bunch of spinach

2 medium-size tomatoes, split into quarters

4 small green chilis (use fewer if you don't like spice)

10 curry leaves (omit if you can't find them)

1 tablespoon cooking oil (olive or canola)

1 tablespoon black mustard seeds

1 tablespoon tamarind pulp

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon hing / asafetida

1 1/2 teaspoons of salt (adjust to taste)

Fresh cilantro (coriander) leaves to garnish

Instructions Instructions Soak the toor dal in two cups of filtered water for 30 minutes or up to 6 hours. Blend the tomatoes, chilies, curry leaves, tamarind pulp, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric, and hing. Turn your IP to the saute mode and pour in the oil and mustard seeds. As soon as the mustard seeds start to splutter, pour in the soaked toor dal, the spinach, and the blended mixture. Turn off saute mode and place the lid on your IP with the sealing position. Turn on the manual mode in a high setting for 20 minutes. After it's finished, you may release it manually and then add salt and fresh cilantro. Serve with basmati rice and enjoy!