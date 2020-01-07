The 19 Best Smoothie Recipes For When You Need a Quick On-The-Go Breakfast

Figuring out what to eat for breakfast can be a challenge, and squeezing in the time to cook during a rushed morning while you're getting ready for work is an even bigger challenge. Smoothies are an easy way to speed up your early morning routine. They fill you up and pack in the nutrients you need to start your day. Here are a few tricks to make preparing your morning smoothie a little more seamless.

Be a Smoothie Operator

Freeze your vegetables and fruits the night before, or buy pre-frozen produce and toss into a blender or NutriBullet with plant-based milk. An easy way to boost nutrients is to add superfoods-- some of my favorite superfoods include maca powder, chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds, matcha powder, ginger, and dark leafy greens. Smoothies are full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, healthy fats, and protein. They travel well too-- pour one into a recyclable container like a Hydroflask or mason jar, and bring it with you on your commute to work.

Pro tip: any fruits or veggies you have leftover from making a salad or stir fry can be used in your smoothie as well, so you don't let any of your scraps go to waste!

Make it Your Way

If you like a smoother texture with a thinner consistency, use more dairy-free milk and don't freeze your fruits and vegetables. Choose oat milk to achieve a thicker consistency, and hemp or flax milk for a more liquidy shake. Here are 20 easy to make smoothie recipes that will surprise your taste buds and make you feel full throughout the day.

Each recipe yields 1-2 servings.

1. Almond Butter Lover

I'm an almond butter lover and like how it adds thickness and flavor to any smoothie. You have to be careful about not adding too much almond butter because it will out-power all the other flavors and just taste like one big almond blob. Also, this smoothie has Maca powder in it, which has a nutty taste, so you don't want to overdo it and all you need is one tablespoon. Maca is a plant that helps improve energy and stamina. Studies have also shown that Maca root increases sex drive.

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen bananas

1 cup of frozen raspberries

1 scoop of almond butter

½ cup of Vega chocolate protein powder

5 dates

1 tablespoon of Maca powder

1 cup of oat milk

1 tablespoon of chia seeds.

2. Banana Split

This smoothie is a treat! It tastes like dessert without all the added sugar, but it's still high in calories. My favorite non-dairy milk to make this recipe with is Moolala banana milk which tastes like a banana smoothie on its own. Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top of the smoothie and drink it after a hard work out.

Ingredients:

1 cup of frozen strawberries

1 cup of frozen bananas

1 cup of Moolala banana milk

1 cup of hazelnuts

½ cup of vanilla Vega protein powder

1 tablespoon of cacao powder

3. Green Goddess

Spirulina is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that has a taste similar to matcha powder, like sweet grass. In my opinion, I think spirulina is delicious so I like to add a little more 1 tablespoon. The avocado makes this smoothie creamy and superfoods like kale and spinach are loaded with healthy nutrients.

Ingredients:

2 cups of kale

2 cups of spinach

½ of an avocado

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

1 tablespoon of spirulina

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of hemp seeds

1 cup of hemp milk

4. Mint Chocolate Chip

If you love mint chocolate chip ice cream, this smoothie recipe will become your go-to calorie saver. It tastes just like the ice cream but with half the calories and smoother texture. Add more mint leaves if you can't get enough of the bold flavor. I like to place a spoonful of cacao nibs on top of the smoothie and let them mix through the drink so it actually feels like you're eating a mint chocolate chip ice cream with chocolate sprinkles.

Ingredients:

½ of a banana

½ cup of mint leaves

1 cup of coconut milk

½ cup of dark chocolate or cacao nibs

½ cup of vega chocolate protein

5. Relax in the Tropics

Kick your feet up on the couch and picture yourself laying on a beautiful beach with palm trees swaying overhead while you drink this smoothie. It tastes just like a fruity Piña colada. If you don't want to use orange juice, swap it for coconut water. Put a paper parasol in your smoothie and enjoy.

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen mangos

½ cup of orange juice

1 cup of raspberries

1/2 cup of coconut meat

1 cup of frozen pineapple

1 cup of strawberries

1 cup of almond milk

6. Protein Please

Calling all exercise gurus! This smoothie will be your go-to meal replacer after a hard workout. It's full of vegan protein like almonds, chickpeas, and of course Vegan protein powder. Add cauliflower and avocado if you really want to add a creamier texture and make it protein-dense.

Ingredients:

1 scoop of chocolate Vega protein

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 cup of almonds

1 cup of chickpeas

2 cups of almond milk

7. Winter Wonderland

This smoothie taste like a bowl of autumnal oatmeal. It goes well with a cup of warm coffee. If you like thicker smoothies stick with the oat milk but if you want a thinner consistency try using almond! Cheers.

Ingredients:

1 cup of oats

2 cups of oat milk

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

3 dates

1 tablespoon of nutmeg

½ cup of chocolate Vega protein

8. Feeling Trendy

Stock up on all your favorite superfoods and add them to this smoothie! Wheatgrass is full of healing benefits like helping your digestion track, eliminate toxins, and boost your metabolism and energy.

Ingredients:

½ cup of Matcha powder

1 tablespoon of hemp seeds

1 tablespoon of wheatgrass

½ cup of vanilla vega protein

½ of an avocado

2 cups of frozen strawberries

1 cup of oat milk

9. Wake Up Call

Getty Images/Westend61

This smoothie only has 5 ingredients and one of them is something you probably have every morning: Coffee. Wake up and feel energized with this delicious drink.

Ingredients:

1 cup of cold coffee

1 cup of dr oats

½ of banana

1 scoop of almond butter

1 cup of almond milk

10. Fight the Flu

Feeling lousy? Make this citrus smoothie that will help clear your sinuses. Add more ginger for a stronger taste and to reduce inflammation.

Ingredients:

½ of a peeled apple

½ of ginger

2 limes

1 cup of coconut water

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

11. Weight Loss

Apple cider vinegar is proven to help weight-loss and speed up your metabolism. The taste is very strong but depending on how much you love ACV, adding more to this smoothie is beneficial.

Ingredients:

½ cup of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of matcha powder

2 cups of kale

2 cups of spinach

½ cup of coconut water

12. Healthy Carb Reset

Before a long run, you will want to load up on carbs. Drink this smoothie the day before your race or the morning of if the it's later in the day. Agave is not necessary but if you want to make it sweeter, add as much as you like.

Ingredients:

1 cup of oats

½ of a banana

3 drops of agave

1 tablespoon of Vega chocolate protein

1 tablespoon of maca powder

13. Veggie’d Out

This smoothie is full of natural fiber and vitamins. If I have left over cauliflower I will add it to this recipe to make the texture a tad thicker. There are so many healthy benefits to ACV, to find out more, click here.

Ingredients:

¼ cup of carrot juice

½ peeled cucumber

½ celery stalk

½ cup of spinach

¼ cup of parsley

1 ½ cup of apple cider vinegar

14. Avocad-YO

This smoothie is creamy and soft. You may want to add ice to make it colder or freeze the avocado beforehand. Sprirulina is a green powder that taste like wheatgrass but a little sweeter. It's full of nutritional benefits and may reduce blood pressure.

Ingredients:

1 cup of spinach

½ of an avocado

½ cup of almonds

1 tablespoon of spirulina

½ cup of vega vanilla protein

1 cup of almond milk

15. La Playa

This smoothie is similar to the Relax in the Tropics recipe mentioned above. If you like sweet and fruity recipes this one will be your favorite. It's better to freeze the fruit beforehand or add ice since the yogurt and coconut water is not that cold.

Ingredients:

Lavva vanilla yogurt

Bananas

Pineapple

Mango

Vanilla vegan protein

½ cup of orange juice or coconut water

16. Chunky Monkey

This recipe taste like a vanilla and banana ice cream float. The taste of bananas, cacao, and dates are naturally sweet but if you want more of a savory taste, I recommend adding oats to the mix and leave out the dates.

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen bananas

½ cup of cacao nibs

cacao nibs 3-5 dates

1 tablespoon of Maca powder

1 cup of oat milk

17. Santa Monica

Getty Images/iStockphoto

This smoothie is the perfect wake up call! The sweet berry taste mixed with cauliflower creates a perfect balance. I recommend to freeze the cauliflower and berries beforehand so there is no need to ice.

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen cauliflower

1 cup of frozen strawberries

1 cup of frozen bananas

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

2 cups of almond milk

1 cup of raspberries

18. Berry-licious

Freeze all the berries before you blend them. Use coconut milk for a thinner consistency or oat milk if you want a thicker consistency. Matcha powder if not necessary but it has nutritious health benefits like a natural source of energy, and is proven to speed up your metabolism which results in weight loss.

Ingredients:

1 cup of strawberries

1 cup of raspberries

1 cup of blueberries

1 cup of blackberries

1/2 of a red apple

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

2 cups of coconut milk

19. Feeling Peachy

Getty Images/EyeEm

This smoothie taste like a peach ice cream float. Add an orange for an even sweeter taste or simply load up on the peaches. You can throw a leafy green vegetable in the mix to add fiber.

Ingredients:

1 whole peach

2 tablespoons of Lavva vanilla yogurt

½ of cucumber

½ cup of orange juice

½ cup of vanilla almond milk

We would love to know your favorite smoothie recipes! Send them to info@thebeet.com or DM us on Instagram @thebeet