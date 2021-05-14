Target announced this week that it will be launching 30 new plant-based items under its own line, Good & Gather Plant-Based, and the most astounding part is that most of the items will check out at a price of $5 or less. With this launch, Target is positioning itself to be a major player in the plant-based food retail lineup, competing with Kroger, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Vejii the plant-based online retailer, PlantX which is a mix of online and brick and mortar. This recent announcement is just one more example of how plant-based consumerism is driving the growth in food retail, growing at more than twice the rate as traditional food sales since 2019, according to market data.

These new items will expand the current plant-based offerings at Target which now features meatless chicken and non-dairy cheese. Including all sorts of new offerings from cashew dip to non-dairy chocolate-flavored mousse dip to buffalo-style cauliflower wings. The Good & Gather Plant-Based line is an extension of its popular brand of Good & Gather brand, which features mostly pantry items, dairy, deli, and frozen foods at an affordable price point. The new line will join the meatless chicken patties and tenders already on Target's shelves, making this a mecca for anyone wanting to eat more plant-based and expand their grocery list to include affordable vegan items.

According to the Good Food Institute's Liz Specht, the plant-based market is gaining steam, and Target entering with lower price points than most of the competition means that it will only become more accessible to mainstream shoppers. Her recent post on Twitter states:

The Good Food Institute reports that plant-based offerings are becoming yet a bigger part of the US retail marketplace, with plant-based foods making up $7 billion of total sales this year, up from $5.5 billion in 2019. Sales of meat and dairy alternatives have grown 2.5 times faster than total food sales, GFI reports, based on the latest data. The Good & Gather brand alone generated more than $2 billion in sales last year, The Spoon reports.