TikTok star Tabitha Brown charms both vegans and non-vegans alike with her creative, delicious plant-based recipes. In her latest episode of All Love With Tabitha Brown, the star whipped up a traditional Mac and Cheese recipe with a vegan twist while offering advice on how to plan a Thanksgiving meal when you're serving both vegans and non-vegans.

Her daughter Choyce joins her in the kitchen as they cook an easy, hearty mac and cheese. The ingredients include potatoes, butternut squash, vegan butter, vegan cheese, vegetable broth, cashew yogurt, and noodles. The cashew yogurt is unique to Brown's recipe and used to make that thick cheesy sauce everyone loves. Brown is known for packing her dishes with tons of flavor and the same goes for this recipe. To season, she uses garlic powder, garlic and herb seasoning, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast for extra cheesiness. Brown reveals her mom's secret to adding heat to this mac and cheese is a hint of paprika.

The mac and cheese was the star of this episode, but Brown also offered some encouraging advice for anyone stressing about eating plant-based with their family this Thanksgiving. Think about everything you can't have because that list is small. You can have every vegetable, fruit, grain, seed, and nut but the most important thing [is to take it] one day at a time and don't be hard on yourself," said Brown.

Brown shared how she balances her vegan and nonvegan meal, "If they are going to still eat meat, it's going to be one meat but every side will be vegan. That way we can all still eat together."

Brown quickly rose to fame after displaying with her soothing voice and creative cooking skills through bite-sized TikTok videos. Ellen Digital Network teamed up with Brown for a series, All Love With Tabitha Brown, on the online video steaming "Ellentube."Ellen Digital Network is providing Brown a platform for fans "to get a dose of the social media sweetheart’s unique voice, innate kindness, and uplifting nature." The series features Brown answering video messages from fans asking questions about cooking, parenting, relationships, and self-care.

Brown's rise to fame was all thanks to her daughter pushing her to make a Tik Tok.

Fans quickly fell in love with Brown's personality and impressive cooking skills. Brown went vegan in 2017 after experiencing chronic back pain. She first became famous when she tasted her first vegan version of a BLT, which had tempeh, lettuce, tomato and avocado from Whole Foods. She posted her amazed, joyful reaction on Facebook, which ended up having 50,000 views after one day. This led to her daughter convincing her to make a Tik Tok and one month later, Brown had already reached one million followers. Now she has 4.5 million followers.

All Love With Tabitha Brown is only three episodes on, but it seems everything Brown makes turns to gold. Upcoming episodes are set to feature comedians Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, and YouTube star Bretman Rock. The EDN, as the network is known, will focus on content that has the core values of kindness, humanity, and optimism.