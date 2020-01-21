What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies
We’re almost at the end of January (I know! Already!?) and for those of you that have cleaned up your eating habits, started working out, or living an overall healthier lifestyle, now is the time to treat yourself. With these Sweet Potato Brownies, you can indulge without worrying about throwing away all the progress you made. They’re gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and made with sweet potatoes: No guilt here!
These brownies are also extremely simple! Mix everything into one bowl, spread it over your baking pan, and bake. No need to worry about over-mixing, because it’s gluten-free! You can make it even easier by tossing everything in a food processor and blend until combined. The hardest part of this recipe will be waiting for your brownies to cool before you cut into them and dig in. But trust me, well worth the wait. And just because these brownies are gluten-free, it doesn’t take away all the best parts of a brownie. They’re still fudgy, decadent, and moist. This recipe is my new go-to for brownies and hopefully, it’ll become yours too!
Prep Time: 20 Min
Cook Time: 35 Min
Total Time: 55 Min
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Cup Sweet Potato Puree
- ¼ Cup Almond Butter
- ¼ Cup Coconut Oil
- ½ Cup Cacao Powder, unsweetened
- 1 Cup Coconut Sugar (can use Brown Sugar as well)
- 1/3 Cup Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour
- 1 Tsp Baking Powder
- 1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 Cup Vegan Chocolate Chips (Optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prep your sweet potato by peeling the skin and cutting it into small cubes. Steam it for 15-20 minutes or until it becomes very fork-tender. Mash your sweet potato to get a sweet potato puree.
- Preheat your oven to 350F and line an 8x8” baking pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl or food processor, add in 1 Cup of your Sweet Potato puree and the rest of your ingredients except the vegan chocolate chips. Mix until well combined.
- If you're using chocolate chips, fold in ¾ Cups of it into your brownie batter. Transfer batter into your baking pan and evenly spread it out with a spoon or rubber spatula. Sprinkle over the rest of your vegan chocolate chips and gently press it into your brownie batter. Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let it completely cool before cutting into it. Cut them into 16 small squares or 9 medium squares. Bite into one and enjoy!