What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies

We’re almost at the end of January (I know! Already!?) and for those of you that have cleaned up your eating habits, started working out, or living an overall healthier lifestyle, now is the time to treat yourself. With these Sweet Potato Brownies, you can indulge without worrying about throwing away all the progress you made. They’re gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and made with sweet potatoes: No guilt here!

These brownies are also extremely simple! Mix everything into one bowl, spread it over your baking pan, and bake. No need to worry about over-mixing, because it’s gluten-free! You can make it even easier by tossing everything in a food processor and blend until combined. The hardest part of this recipe will be waiting for your brownies to cool before you cut into them and dig in. But trust me, well worth the wait. And just because these brownies are gluten-free, it doesn’t take away all the best parts of a brownie. They’re still fudgy, decadent, and moist. This recipe is my new go-to for brownies and hopefully, it’ll become yours too!

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 35 Min

Total Time: 55 Min

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup Sweet Potato Puree

¼ Cup Almond Butter

¼ Cup Coconut Oil

½ Cup Cacao Powder, unsweetened

1 Cup Coconut Sugar (can use Brown Sugar as well)

1/3 Cup Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour

1 Tsp Baking Powder

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1 Cup Vegan Chocolate Chips (Optional)

INSTRUCTIONS: