If you love a summer sandwich with a side of coleslaw, we can relate. This plant-based coleslaw recipe is both healthy and delicious and features carrots, Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, peas, onions, and coriander in a creamy, dairy-free dressing. All you need is 10 minutes to prep and mix the ingredients for your new favorite plant-based coleslaw dish.

Normally, coleslaw is made with mayonnaise, but for this healthier-for-you recipe we're using dairy-free cream cheese by Violife. When you opt for plant-based versions of your favorite meals, you may reduce inflammation in your body likely caused by consuming animal products. Enjoy this Sweet and Spicy Vegan Coleslaw Recipe alongside your favorite vegan sandwich on your next picnic or beach trip.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Sweet and Spicy Vegan Coleslaw

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 carrot, grated

10 Brussels sprouts, finely sliced

1 small red cabbage, grated

1 cup peas

3 spring onions, sliced diagonally

1 cup coriander, chopped

For the Dressing:

1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original

1 garlic clove, finely minced

3 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup wine vinegar

3 tbsp agave

1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped

½ tsp chili flakes or chili paste (optional)

toasted sesame seeds to season (optional)

Instructions

Toss all salad ingredients together in a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Pour dressing into the salad and toss well. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

Nutritionals

Calories 117 | Total Fat 0.6g | Saturated Fat 0.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 69mg | Total Carbohydrates 25.2g | Dietary Fiber 10.1g | Total Sugars 11.4g | Protein 6.9g | Clacium 132mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 760mg |