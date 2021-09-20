The taste of sweet and sour sauce can trigger nostalgic memories, whether the condiment was a complement to your favorite food court take-out meal at the mall or your go-to dip for Happy Meal nuggets. Either way, we have the perfect recipe for you to make new memories, and these ones may lean healthier.

This sweet and sour cauliflower served over rice recipe replaces the traditional version, swapping chicken for the low-calorie cauliflower for a healthier lunch or dinner that's just as delicious. Cauliflower makes for the perfect meat-like alternative because it absorbs all the sauce and has a thick, chewy texture when it's baked. Not to mention, cauliflower provides antioxidants and phytonutrients that help fight diseases, among many other health benefits.

To make this homemade recipe, all you will need is 15 minutes to prep the cauliflower and the sauce, then wait 25 minutes while your meal bakes in the oven. There's nothing more special than making meals from scratch, especially if you plan to make this recipe for your loved ones. Re-create old memories in a healthier way, or start making new ones everyone will love.

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower on Rice

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the rice:

1 cup uncooked white rice ($0.44)

1-2 cups water ($0.00)

For the cauliflower:

1 cauliflower head ($3.08)

3 tablespoon oil ($0.36)

¼ cup corn starch ($0.11)

Sea salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

For the sweet & sour sauce:

2 tablespoon liquid aminos ($0.36)

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon rice vinegar ($0.55)

¼ cup brown sugar ($0.11)

2 tablespoon ketchup ($0.08)

⅓ cup vegetable broth ($0.08)

2 tablespoon tahini ($0.12)

2 teaspoon garlic powder ($0.02)

1 teaspoon corn starch ($0.03)

Garnishes optional:

Sliced green onions

Toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F, and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Rinse rice, and add it to a pressure cooker with equal parts water. Set the time according to your pressure cooker instructions. Note: if you are using a rice cooker, double the amount of water to rice. Chop cauliflower into bite-size pieces. Then, toss cauliflower florets in oil, salt, and pepper. Once coated, coat florets in corn starch.

Spread cauliflower evenly out on the two parchment-lined pans. Bake at 425°F for 20-25 minutes, or until turning brown. Make sure to flip halfway. While cauliflower is baking, whisk together sweet & sour sauce ingredients in a bowl. Add everything to a saucepan, and simmer on low for 5-6 minutes, or until it's starting to thicken. Once the cauliflower is done, toss each floret in sweet & sour sauce. Serve cauliflower over rice and top with green onions, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Notes

Optional ingredients are not reflected in the price of this recipe.

Add a couple of teaspoons of coconut oil to cooked rice for an even better flavor.

Nutritionals

Calories 249 | Total Fat 14.7g | Saturated Fat 1.4g | Sodium 659mg | Total Carbohydrate 26.3g | Dietary Fiber 2.5g | Total Sugars 12.5g | Protein 4.3g | Calcium 57mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 305mg |