One common dealbreaker for people who want to go vegan tends to be giving up dairy cheese. For me, it was Reese's peanut butter cups-- I thought I could never give those up. The chocolatey peanut butter treats were my go-to when I needed to satisfy my sweet tooth. Luckily, I found delicious vegan recipes and store-bought candies that mimic the candy perfectly.

My favorite store-bought brand of peanut butter cup is Justin's, which carries a vegan dark chocolate version of the treat, but once in awhile, I like to make my own. There is something about homemade cups that tastes more decadent, and if you use good quality ingredients, you'll taste the difference.

This recipe calls for Hu Kitchen chocolate gems that are rich and sinful--they work the best for this recipe in my opinion. Instead of classic peanut butter, this recipe calls for cashew butter which thicker than peanut butter--however you can substitute almond, peanut, or sunflower butter. I like to use different kinds of butter from time to time to switch up the taste.

Another plus side, this recipe requires no baking so you can indulge in the sweetness after 10 minutes of freezing the cups. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Victoria Marano, @healthwithvictoria

Why we love it: Cashew butter cups are delcious and this recipe uses real ingredients and no processed sugar. The cups are still sweet without the extra calories.

Make it for: A special treat topped with a little sea salt or crumble the cashew cups on top of your ice cream sundae.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freeze Time: 10 minutes