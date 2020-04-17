Since stone fruits are so lush at the moment it was a no brainer to put it on my toast! They’re just so juicy and sweet right now. But, what also makes this toast divine is the sweet coconut almond butter spread. This simple spread requires only 3-ingredients and will change your toast game. Made by combining coconut yogurt with almond butter and a bit of honey, this is a sweet whipped spread that I could eat like frosting.

Stone Fruit Toasties With Coconut Almond Butter Spread Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes Servings 2 slices Ingredients 2 tbsp almond butter

2 tbsp coconut yogurt

1/2 tsp honey (or agave)

2 slices whole-wheat bread

2 stone fruits (peaches and/or plums)

Handful blueberries Instructions In a bowl mix almond butter, coconut yogurt and honey to combine. Toast bread and generously lather spread on top. Slice stone fruits into bite-sized slices (I used peaches and red and yellow plums). Generously layer fruit on top of toast. Optional to add blueberries. Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 241kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 115mg | Potassium: 474mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 489IU | Vitamin C: 12mg | Calcium: 114mg | Iron: 2mg