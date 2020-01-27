Start Your Morning Off Right: Peanut Butter and Coconut Yogurt Toast

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Peanut Butter and Coconut Yogurt

FROM: @twospoons.ca

WHY WE LOVE IT: This recipe is straightforward and takes less than 15 minutes to make. Since there are only 6 ingredients, be sure to choose top quality like organic peanut butter, nutritious bread, and low-calorie coconut yogurt. You'll notice how fresh it tastes.

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 5 Minutes Sit:10 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 6

MAKE IT FOR: A quick breakfast or snack and is much more impressive than toast and jam.

SPECIAL NOTE: Make this recipe just before serving because if you wait for the ingredients will seep into the toast and make it soggy. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS

2 slices sourdough bread (1-inch thick)

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp coconut yogurt

2 tbsp walnuts, chopped (about 8 walnuts)

2 tsp chocolate chips

2 tsp agave (or to taste)