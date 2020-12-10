Starbucks to Expand Oat Milk to All Stores Nationwide in 2021

Starting in Spring 2021, Starbucks will have oat milk available in all of its US locations following a successful limited launch of the plant milk in January 2020 at approximately 1,300 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Previously in August 2020, Starbucks had added oat milk to its menus across Canada. The addition of oat milk is not only to provide more options for dairy-free customers but also to support the company’s global sustainability commitments to be resource and planet-positive by 2030.

Starbucks Adds Oat Milk to Permanent Nationwide Menu

“Part of our aspiration to become resource-positive includes migrating toward a more environmentally friendly menu. Therefore, expanding plant-based alternatives will be a big part of the solution. The consumer demand curve is already shifting, and it’s fortunate that customers’ concern over the environment is showing up as increased demand for plant-based beverages and foods—it has inspired plant-based menu innovation at Starbucks and will continue to drive progress toward achieving our goal," said Michael Kobori, Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer.

Starbucks has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and waste production by 50 percent by 2030. This will happen by engaging in Planet Positive Initiatives that include introducing plant-based options, expanding the use of renewable energy like solar and wind, and expanding its investment to $100 million in the Global Farmer Fund, which allows coffee growers to strengthen sustainability efforts.

“Our Planet Positive initiatives have a central role in our long-term business strategy, and directly address what our customers are asking for. We are moving toward a more circular economy, and we are doing so in a very intentional, transparent, and accountable way," explained Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO.

The addition of oat milk to the Starbucks menu this spring will expand the variety of dairy alternatives on its menu. The Starbucks menu is constantly expanding and evolving, in June Starbucks added a vegetarian Impossible Breakfast Sandwich in the majority of its US location. In October, Starbucks began testing a fully vegan breakfast sandwich made with a mung bean-based egg alternative, a plant-based sausage patty, and dairy-free cheese on an English muffin at one location in Washington state. We hope that the success of a vegan breakfast sandwich and the addition of dairy-free milk alternatives will encourage Starbucks to create more plant-based options to be available at all of its locations worldwide.