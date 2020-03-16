Irish Cream Brownies with Mint and Chocolate for St. Patty’s Day

Grasshopper Irish Cream Brownies

Celebrate St. Patricks Day by baking these festive brownies with a mint cream filling and fudgy chocolate ganache topping. The instructions are easy to follow and keep in mind that 1 hour and 10 minutes seems like a long time to make these brownies, but most of that time is spent by waiting for the brownies to chill when they come out of the oven.

If you're hosting a St. Patty's Day party, serve them to your guests and be sure to tell them they are infused with Irish whiskey. These delicious treats are made with coconut milk and oat flour so they are also gluten-free and vegan! You will want to bake these for every occasion so preheat your oven to 350 F and get started!

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Chill Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Makes: 16 brownies

Why we love it: This dessert is unlike any other, it's infused with Irish whiskey which makes the brownies a lot more dense and fudgy and they're topped with a rich chocolate ganache. You will not believe these are vegan and gluten-free.

Make it for: Your St. Patrick's Day party and serve them on a green festive dish. They taste delicious with a glass of plant-based milk. Enjoy!

Ingredients: For the Brownie Layer 3/4 cup oat flour gluten-free

2 tbsp tapioca flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder unsweetened

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp salt

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips vegan

1/2 cup Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk full fat

2 tbsp Irish Whisky vegan if necessary

1/2 tsp instant espresso

1/4 cup natural almond butter or nut butter of choice

1 tsp vanilla extract

2/3 cup brown sugar packed For the Mint Layer 1/2 cup vegan butter (one stick) room temperature

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 tbsp Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk full fat

1/2 tsp peppermint paste or 1-2 drops peppermint oil For the Chocolate Ganache Layer 1 cup dark chocolate chips vegan

1/2 cup Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk full fat