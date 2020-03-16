Irish Cream Brownies with Mint and Chocolate for St. Patty’s Day
Grasshopper Irish Cream Brownies
Celebrate St. Patricks Day by baking these festive brownies with a mint cream filling and fudgy chocolate ganache topping. The instructions are easy to follow and keep in mind that 1 hour and 10 minutes seems like a long time to make these brownies, but most of that time is spent by waiting for the brownies to chill when they come out of the oven.
If you're hosting a St. Patty's Day party, serve them to your guests and be sure to tell them they are infused with Irish whiskey. These delicious treats are made with coconut milk and oat flour so they are also gluten-free and vegan! You will want to bake these for every occasion so preheat your oven to 350 F and get started!
Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Chill Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Makes: 16 brownies
Why we love it: This dessert is unlike any other, it's infused with Irish whiskey which makes the brownies a lot more dense and fudgy and they're topped with a rich chocolate ganache. You will not believe these are vegan and gluten-free.
Make it for: Your St. Patrick's Day party and serve them on a green festive dish. They taste delicious with a glass of plant-based milk. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
For the Brownie Layer
- 3/4 cup oat flour gluten-free
- 2 tbsp tapioca flour
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder unsweetened
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips vegan
- 1/2 cup Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk full fat
- 2 tbsp Irish Whisky vegan if necessary
- 1/2 tsp instant espresso
- 1/4 cup natural almond butter or nut butter of choice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup brown sugar packed
For the Mint Layer
- 1/2 cup vegan butter (one stick) room temperature
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk full fat
- 1/2 tsp peppermint paste or 1-2 drops peppermint oil
For the Chocolate Ganache Layer
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips vegan
- 1/2 cup Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk full fat
Instructions:
Brownie Layer
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and prepare an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper both ways for easy removal. Place the flours, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt into a bowl and stir until combined and then set it aside. Place the chocolate chips into a glass heatproof bowl and then heat the coconut milk in the microwave until scolding.
- Pour the scalding milk over the chocolate chips and let sit for five minutes before stirring smooth.
- Once the chocolate is melted and smooth, stir in the whiskey, espresso, almond butter, vanilla, and brown sugar until smooth and then add in the dry ingredients and fold until a batter forms. Transfer the brownies to the prepared pan and bake them for 18-20 minutes. The center won't look quite done, but that's okay, it will firm up as it cools.
Mint Layer
- Once the brownies are cool, use a handheld mixer to whip up the vegan butter until fluffy. Add in half of the powdered sugar and mix until combined. Add in the coconut milk, peppermint paste, and coloring before adding in the remaining powdered sugar and then mix until smooth. Spread the mint layer evenly over the brownies and then chill for 1 hour.
Chocolate Ganache
- Place the chocolate chips into a heatproof bowl and then heat the coconut oil in the microwave until scolding. Pour the scolding milk over the chocolate chips and let sit for five minutes before stirring smooth. Pour the chocolate ganache over the mint layer and return the refrigerator until set, about 3 hours or 30 minutes in the freezer.