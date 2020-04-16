Spirulina Bliss Balls With Almond Butter and Oats

Blue Spirulina Bliss Balls are a treat and have become my go-to snack when I need a healthy treat to pop and go. I’m a big fan of bliss balls for this exact reason, they are fast, easy and accessible when you’re looking for a quick fix to stop those hunger pangs mid-day, especially if you have a sweet tooth like me. No more mindless gazing into your fridge hoping something delicious will magically appear when you’ve got this recipe!

Spirulina Bliss Balls Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes Servings 16 balls Ingredients 1/2 cup almond butter

1/3 cup coconut flakes plus more for rolling

1/3 cup hemp hearts

1/3 cup gluten-free oats

3 dates

1 tsp blue spirulina (optional for color)

1/4 tsp cardamon

1/4 tsp cinnamon

pinch sea salt finely ground

splash oat milk if needed for blending Instructions In a food processor add almond butter, coconut flakes, hemp hearts, oats, dates, spirulina, cardamon, cinnamon, and salt. Blend until the mixture becomes a dough-like consistency, approx. 5 minutes. Add a splash nut milk if needed for blending (I used about 1 tbsp oat milk).

Roll the batter into bite-sized balls, approx 2 inches in diameter. Place bliss balls on parchment paper and continue the process until you've used up all the dough. Optional to roll bliss balls in coconut flakes to coat. Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate, per 1 bliss ball.

Calories: 95kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 3mg | Potassium: 85mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 22IU | Calcium: 34mg | Iron: 1mg