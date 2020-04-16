Spirulina Bliss Balls With Almond Butter and Oats
Blue Spirulina Bliss Balls are a treat and have become my go-to snack when I need a healthy treat to pop and go. I’m a big fan of bliss balls for this exact reason, they are fast, easy and accessible when you’re looking for a quick fix to stop those hunger pangs mid-day, especially if you have a sweet tooth like me. No more mindless gazing into your fridge hoping something delicious will magically appear when you’ve got this recipe!
Spirulina Bliss Balls
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Servings 16 balls
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup almond butter
- 1/3 cup coconut flakes plus more for rolling
- 1/3 cup hemp hearts
- 1/3 cup gluten-free oats
- 3 dates
- 1 tsp blue spirulina (optional for color)
- 1/4 tsp cardamon
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- pinch sea salt finely ground
- splash oat milk if needed for blending
Instructions
- In a food processor add almond butter, coconut flakes, hemp hearts, oats, dates, spirulina, cardamon, cinnamon, and salt.
- Blend until the mixture becomes a dough-like consistency, approx. 5 minutes. Add a splash nut milk if needed for blending (I used about 1 tbsp oat milk).
Roll the batter into bite-sized balls, approx 2 inches in diameter.
- Place bliss balls on parchment paper and continue the process until you've used up all the dough. Optional to roll bliss balls in coconut flakes to coat.
Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate, per 1 bliss ball.
Calories: 95kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 3mg | Potassium: 85mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 22IU | Calcium: 34mg | Iron: 1mg