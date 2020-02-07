Soft Banana Bread Swirled With Ribbons of Chocolate

RECIPE OF THE DAY: FEBRUARY 7

FROM: @peanutbutterpluschocolate

WHY WE LOVE IT: If you're anything like me, you probably have bananas turning brown on your kitchen counter and feel guilty about throwing them out. This recipe calls for 3 overly ripe bananas; the more brown they are, the better. Don't let them go to waste!

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 15 Minutes Bake: 45 minutes to an hour

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 14

MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast with a pat of vegan butter or dessert with a scoop of vanilla dairy-free ice cream.

SPECIAL NOTE: The cake has to bake for 45 minutes to an hour, so prepare accordingly. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

3 overly ripe bananas medium size

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup coconut oil melted

1/2 cup almond milk room temperature

3 eggs room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup light brown sugar, packed or coconut sugar

2 cups gluten free baking flour 1:1

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp sea salt

for the chocolate layer

1/4 cup dutch processed cocoa powder

2 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

2 tbsp almond milk

Instructions