Fresh Vegetables Wrapped in Cucumber
This snack is light, very low in calories, and will surprisingly fill you up. Dip them in your favorite dressing like dijon mustard, plant-based vinaigrette, or stick to the soy sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- Sprouts
- Shredded Onions
- Shredded Carrots
- 1 Cucumber
- 1 Yellow Pepper
- 1 Red Pepper
- Soy Sauce
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Use a Mandoline slicer to shred veggies into short and thin pieces.
2. Use a Mandoline slicer the cucumber into thin long pieces.
3. Lay the cucumber down on a plate and place the vegetables on one side of the cucumber.
4. Roll it up and stick a tooth pick in the middle to hold everything together.
5. Dip the roll soy sauce and enjoy!
Nutrition Notes:
130 calories, 7g protein, 28g carbs, 9g fiber, 1g fat