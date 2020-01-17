Fresh Vegetables Wrapped in Cucumber

This snack is light, very low in calories, and will surprisingly fill you up. Dip them in your favorite dressing like dijon mustard, plant-based vinaigrette, or stick to the soy sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Sprouts
  • Shredded Onions
  • Shredded Carrots
  • 1 Cucumber
  • 1 Yellow Pepper
  • 1 Red Pepper
  • Soy Sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Use a Mandoline slicer to shred veggies into short and thin pieces.

2. Use a Mandoline slicer the cucumber into thin long pieces.

3. Lay the cucumber down on a plate and place the vegetables on one side of the cucumber.

4. Roll it up and stick a tooth pick in the middle to hold everything together.

5. Dip the roll soy sauce and enjoy!

Nutrition Notes:

130 calories, 7g protein, 28g carbs, 9g fiber, 1g fat

Filed Under: Lunch
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top