Snack: Crunchy Toast With Fresh Spinach, Avocado, and Tomato
INGREDIENTS:
- Handful of spinach
- 1 tomato
- Avocado spread
- English muffin
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Slice the English muffin and half and toast it until it's crisp on the edges.
- Smear the avocado spread on top of the English muffin.
- Slice the tomato into thin pieces and add them on top of the spread.
- Use a few spinach leaves to top it off.
- Add salt and pepper for taste.
Nutritional Notes:
193 calories, 6g protein, 30g carbs, 3g fiber, 5g fat