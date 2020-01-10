Snack: Crunchy Toast With Fresh Spinach, Avocado, and Tomato

Getty Images

INGREDIENTS:

  • Handful of spinach
  • 1 tomato
  • Avocado spread
  • English muffin

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Slice the English muffin and half and toast it until it's crisp on the edges.
  2. Smear the avocado spread on top of the English muffin.
  3. Slice the tomato into thin pieces and add them on top of the spread.
  4. Use a few spinach leaves to top it off.
  5. Add salt and pepper for taste.

Nutritional Notes:

193 calories, 6g protein, 30g carbs, 3g fiber, 5g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top