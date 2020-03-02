If you ever wondered what gives Katie Lee her positive energy, naturally gorgeous glow, and unstoppable upbeat approach to life, perhaps some of it could be attributed to the secret smoothie recipe that she makes to start most mornings. She recently shared her recipe with The Beet. (Of course her positive energy also seems to come from the amazing women who raised her, who she often cites as her guiding lights—her mother and grandmother—and growing up in a small town in West Virginia before coming to New York to make her fame and fortune.)

Katie Lee is a chef, author, television host (of the Food Network show, The Kitchen) and now a Revlon spokesperson for Total Color, their "clean and vegan" line of hair dye. She loves to eat clean, to "green" her routine, and starts by making an anti-oxidant-filled smoothie most mornings to supercharge her day. She buys a huge bag of frozen fruits from Whole Foods, and uses the ingredients to create a healthy smoothie that delivers a jolt of fruits and seed goodness. We spoke with Katie last week and she gave us the inside scoop of what she typically eats in a day and typically it starts off with her signature fruit smoothie.

Get Anti-Oxidants and Immune-Boosters in Easy Energy-Boosting Smoothie

The trick to her smoothie is using the big bag of frozen fruit that she buys from Whole Foods. She adds a little bit of every fruit in the bag, including but not limited to blueberries, pineapple, mango, and strawberries and adds a small splash of non-dairy milk and seeds. Kate Lee says she prefers soy milk but you can add any plant-based milk of your choosing. We love oat milk for its thickness.

Get your morning fruit fix with Katie Lee's antioxidant-rich energy smoothie, and add chia seeds for their powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and the fact that they boost immunity. (See The 13 Best Foods to Boost Immunity for more ways to load up on healthy immune-helpers.) The vitamin C in the pineapple and orange juice give your body the immune help it needs.

And now that Katie Lee has announced she is eating for two, she really needs the energy. When asked about calories, the slender chef says: "I don't think about calories. I just try to get the healthiest foods I can at every meal, and that means mostly plant-based eating."

INGREDIENTS:

Blueberry

Strawberry

Pineapple

Mango

Banana

Orange Juice

Soy Milk

Chia Seeds

one mint sprig

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Add ingredients into a blender until smooth. Pour over ice or straight up. Add a sprig of mint as a garnish. Makes 1 smoothie.