Smoothie of the Day: Koya Webb’s Immunity-Boosting Smoothie With Herbs and Zinc

Koya Webb is a holistic teacher, whose company Get Loved Up offers online and in-person programming to help them lead healthier calmer lives. She teaches her followers to take care of themselves through plant-based nutrition, meditation, yoga and learning to deal with their fears and practice self-care.

Webb sat down with The Beet to share her morning ritual to help you start the day in a positive mindset and clean, immune-boosting nutrient-dense energy. Her de-stressing ritual involves deep breathing exercises, a 10-minute meditation, and vigorous movement (whether that is a jog, dancing in your living room or doing 12 sun salutes). Here, she shares her favorite smoothie to help you start the day with immune-boosting superfoods and clean, vegan protein powder.

Her Get Loved Up Protein Powder, a vegan, non-GMO pea protein powder with 17 grams of protein per serving that is formulated to maintain energy levels while protecting against free radicals. The Ashwagandha helps with stress and the immune system and has anti-inflammatory compounds, and the Oil of Oregano contains phenols that are also powerful antioxidants. Zinc is believed to enhance immune function, stabilize blood sugar levels, and help keep your skin, eyes, and heart-healthy; zinc can speed healing and improve acne symptoms.